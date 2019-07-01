Wild's Ryan Hartman: Signs with Minnesota
Hartman signed a two-year, $3.8 million contract with the Wild on Monday.
Hartman's tour of middle America continues, as he moves to Minnesota after already playing for Chicago, Nashville and Philadelphia. Though he's been unable to rediscover the scoring touch he showed in a 19-goal rookie season for the Blackhawks in 2016-17, Hartman plays a hard-hitting game that fits perfectly in a bottom-six role.
