Suter registered a goal and an assist while tying for the team lead with six shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Suter sent the game into overtime when his desperation shot from above the left circle found its way through traffic and into the net with three-tenths of a second left in regulation. He also assisted on Mathew Dumba's first period goal, giving Suter three points through the first two games of the season. The 35-year-old workhorse has collected 40-plus points in each of the last four seasons and is closing in on the 600-point milestone for his career.