Reynaldo Lopez Forearm 08-16-2024 Expected to be out until at least Aug 17

Ozzie Albies Wrist 09-14-2024 Expected to be out until at least Sep 15

Ronald Acuna Knee 01-31-2025 Out for the season

Angel Perdomo Elbow 01-31-2025 Out for the season

Spencer Strider Elbow 01-24-2027 Out for the season