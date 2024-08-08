away team background logo
Milwaukee
MIL
Brewers
64-49
Atlanta
ATL
Braves
60-53
ML: +110
O/U 9
ML: -130
1
2
3
4
5
6
TWEETS
  M. Olson
    6: 93 mph FastballFoul1-2
    5: 93 mph SinkerFoul1-2
    4: 87 mph CutterFoul1-2
    3: 87 mph CutterStrike swinging1-2
    2: 93 mph SinkerBall1-1
    1: 87 mph CutterStrike looking0-1
  • 1ST INNING
    		W. Contreras homered to center, G. Mitchell scored20
    		Frelick singled to shallow left, W. Adames scored30
  • 2ND INNING
    		J. Chourio homered to center, B. Turang scored50
    		G. Mitchell homered to left center60
  • 3RD INNING
    		W. Adames homered to left70
    		Haase singled to center, J. Bauers scored80
    		A. Riley homered to left, J. Kelenic and W. Merrifield scored83
  • 5TH INNING
    		J. Bauers homered to right, S. Frelick scored103
    		J. Chourio homered to right, B. Turang scored123
    		Contreras doubled to deep right center, G. Mitchell scored133
  • 7TH INNING
    		Monasterio walked, J. Chourio scored, Mitchell to third, Contreras to second143
    		M. Ozuna homered to left144
LAST OUT
DUE UP 7TH
    123456789RHE
    MIL64-49
    		3320501--14161
    ATL60-53
    		0030001--450
    Truist ParkAtlanta, GA
    MILBrewers
    ATLBraves
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    B. Turang 2B42000104.260.321.356.6773.0
    J. Chourio LF43342010.273.317.440.75716.5
    G. Mitchell CF33211211.306.398.472.87010.5
    W. Contreras DH41231111.281.354.441.79510.5
    W. Adames SS42211012.255.337.456.7938.5
    A. Monasterio 3B00010100.193.297.273.5702.0
    S. Frelick RF41310103.272.347.343.6916.0
    J. Bauers 1B52121026.212.319.396.7157.0
    J. Ortiz 3B-SS50100024.245.344.388.7320.0
    E. Haase C40210002.364.400.6361.0363.0
    HITTERSAB
    B. Turang 2B4
    J. Chourio LF4
    G. Mitchell CF3
    W. Contreras DH4
    W. Adames SS4
    A. Monasterio 3B0
    S. Frelick RF4
    J. Bauers 1B5
    J. Ortiz 3B-SS5
    E. Haase C4
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      J. Kelenic CF21000111.233.288.397.6851.5
      E. White CF10000002.214.214.571.7860.0
      A. Riley 3B41131020.261.327.462.7897.0
      M. Ozuna DH20100100.298.372.574.9462.0
      M. Olson 1B20000112.227.308.416.7240.5
      O. Arcia SS30000014.222.268.361.629-0.5
      T. d'Arnaud C30000011.256.317.470.787-0.5
      R. Laureano RF30100020.192.264.323.5870.0
      A. Duvall LF20000101.183.248.327.5751.0
      W. Merrifield 2B21100111.206.287.309.5963.5
      HITTERSAB
      J. Kelenic CF2
      E. White CF1
      A. Riley 3B4
      M. Ozuna DH2
      M. Olson 1B2
      O. Arcia SS3
      T. d'Arnaud C3
      R. Laureano RF3
      A. Duvall LF2
      W. Merrifield 2B2
        BATTING
        • 2B - W. Contreras (28), W. Adames (27)
        • HR - J. Chourio 2 (14), G. Mitchell (2), W. Contreras (13), W. Adames (20), J. Bauers (9)
        • RBI - J. Chourio 4 (50), G. Mitchell (7), W. Contreras 3 (62), W. Adames (76), A. Monasterio (11), S. Frelick (21), J. Bauers 2 (37), E. Haase (9)
        • 2-Out RBI - J. Chourio 4 (4), G. Mitchell, W. Contreras 3 (3), S. Frelick, E. Haase
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - B. Turang, W. Adames, J. Ortiz 2 (2)
        BATTING
        • 2B - W. Merrifield (5)
        • HR - A. Riley (16), M. Ozuna (33)
        • RBI - A. Riley 3 (50), M. Ozuna (87)
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - E. White 2 (2), O. Arcia
        FIELDING
        • E - W. Adames (11)
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        F. Montas4.02334715.101.466.5
        E. Peguero1.00001103.151.472.5
        B. Wilson1.12000103.871.242.5
        PITCHERSIP
        F. Montas4.0
        E. Peguero1.0
        B. Wilson1.1
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        C. Morton2.29881344.471.31-8.5
        P. Dunshee2.145523219.292.57-3.5
        L. Jackson1.03113105.181.50-3.5
        R. Iglesias1.00000101.690.733.5
        PITCHERSIP
        C. Morton2.2
        P. Dunshee2.1
        L. Jackson1.0
        R. Iglesias1.0
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - F. Montas 91-55, E. Peguero 15-9, B. Wilson 24-17
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - F. Montas 2-4, E. Peguero 2-0, B. Wilson 0-3
        • Batters Faced - F. Montas 19, E. Peguero 4, B. Wilson 7
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - C. Morton 83-53, P. Dunshee 51-29, L. Jackson 46-25, R. Iglesias 10-7
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Morton 8-5, P. Dunshee 3-3, L. Jackson 4-0, R. Iglesias 0-1
        • Batters Faced - C. Morton 18, P. Dunshee 14, L. Jackson 9, R. Iglesias 3
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        R. Hoskins 1B309396957193394.223.306.443.749
        B. Perkins CF27640703162980.254.329.362.691
        G. Sanchez C16219372781348.228.298.414.712
        BENCHAB
        R. Hoskins 1B309
        B. Perkins CF276
        G. Sanchez C162
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        S. Murphy C13610301361537.221.307.375.682
        J. Soler DH20131038.150.261.150.411
        L. Williams CF13310014.077.200.077.277
        BENCHAB
        S. Murphy C136
        J. Soler DH20
        L. Williams CF13
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        A. Civale SP0-2025.05.402815610241.52
        J. Koenig RP8-3042.22.113410315391.15
        N. Mears RP0-003.24.91322151.09
        H. Milner RP4-1151.14.735327513511.29
        T. Myers SP6-5086.13.0274291324751.14
        J. Payamps RP1-5539.24.083218613371.13
        F. Peralta SP6-60120.13.89985218451491.19
        C. Rea SP10-30122.13.38108461636991.18
        J. Ross SP2-5049.04.785126519401.43
        D. Williams RP0-002.00.00200121.50
        BULLPENW-L
        A. Civale SP0-2
        J. Koenig RP8-3
        N. Mears RP0-0
        H. Milner RP4-1
        T. Myers SP6-5
        J. Payamps RP1-5
        F. Peralta SP6-6
        C. Rea SP10-3
        J. Ross SP2-5
        D. Williams RP0-0
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        A. Bummer RP3-2041.23.244815113501.46
        J. Chavez RP1-2050.12.504414817431.21
        M. Fried SP7-60111.13.4095429391011.20
        G. Holmes RP0-0033.03.00271126331.00
        J. Jimenez RP1-3345.02.402912117481.02
        P. Johnson RP4-3136.22.953112216481.28
        A. Minter RP5-3131.12.5919968330.86
        C. Sale SP13-30123.02.7189378281550.95
        S. Schwellenbach SP4-5064.24.045729910701.04
        BULLPENW-L
        A. Bummer RP3-2
        J. Chavez RP1-2
        M. Fried SP7-6
        G. Holmes RP0-0
        J. Jimenez RP1-3
        P. Johnson RP4-3
        A. Minter RP5-3
        C. Sale SP13-3
        S. Schwellenbach SP4-5
            • 1ST INNING
              		W. Contreras homered to center, G. Mitchell scored20
              		Frelick singled to shallow left, W. Adames scored30
            • 2ND INNING
              		J. Chourio homered to center, B. Turang scored50
              		G. Mitchell homered to left center60
            • 3RD INNING
              		W. Adames homered to left70
              		Haase singled to center, J. Bauers scored80
              		A. Riley homered to left, J. Kelenic and W. Merrifield scored83
            • 5TH INNING
              		J. Bauers homered to right, S. Frelick scored103
              		J. Chourio homered to right, B. Turang scored123
              		Contreras doubled to deep right center, G. Mitchell scored133
            • 7TH INNING
              		Monasterio walked, J. Chourio scored, Mitchell to third, Contreras to second143
              		M. Ozuna homered to left144
            • 1ST INNING
              • C. Morton Pitching:
              • B. Turang: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Turang grounded out to first
              • J. Chourio: Strike looking, Intentional ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Chourio struck out swinging
              • G. Mitchell: Ball, Mitchell singled to left center
              • W. Contreras: Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, W. Contreras homered to center, G. Mitchell scored
              • W. Adames: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Adames doubled to left center
              • S. Frelick: Strike looking, Frelick singled to shallow left, W. Adames scored
              • J. Bauers: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Bauers struck out swinging
              • Middle of the 1st (3 Runs, 4 Hits, 1 Error)
              • F. Montas Pitching:
              • J. Kelenic: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Kelenic struck out looking
              • A. Riley: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Riley struck out swinging
              • M. Ozuna: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ozuna safe at first on shortstop Adames fielding error
              • M. Olson: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Olson walked, Ozuna to second
              • O. Arcia: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Arcia struck out swinging
              • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 2ND INNING
              • C. Morton Pitching:
              • J. Ortiz: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ortiz grounded out to shortstop
              • E. Haase: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Haase grounded out to second
              • B. Turang: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Turang walked
              • J. Chourio: Pickoff attempt, Foul, J. Chourio homered to center, B. Turang scored
              • G. Mitchell: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, G. Mitchell homered to left center
              • W. Contreras: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Contreras grounded out to shortstop
              • Middle of the 2nd (3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • F. Montas Pitching:
              • T. d'Arnaud: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul tip, d'Arnaud struck out on foul tip
              • R. Laureano: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Laureano struck out swinging
              • A. Duvall: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Duvall flied out to deep left
              • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 3RD INNING
              • C. Morton Pitching:
              • W. Adames: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, W. Adames homered to left
              • S. Frelick: Ball, Strike looking, Frelick singled to center
              • J. Bauers: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Bauers reached on fielder's choice to second, Frelick out at second
              • J. Ortiz: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Bauers to second on balk, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Ortiz struck out looking
              • E. Haase: Foul, Haase singled to center, J. Bauers scored
              • Parker Dunshee relieved Charlie Morton
              • B. Turang: Ball, Turang grounded out to second
              • Middle of the 3rd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • F. Montas Pitching:
              • W. Merrifield: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Merrifield walked
              • J. Kelenic: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Kelenic walked, Merrifield to second
              • A. Riley: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, A. Riley homered to left, J. Kelenic and W. Merrifield scored
              • M. Ozuna: Ozuna singled to left
              • M. Olson: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Olson popped out to third
              • O. Arcia: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Arcia flied out to center
              • T. d'Arnaud: d'Arnaud flied out to deep center
              • End of the 3rd (3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 4TH INNING
              • P. Dunshee Pitching:
              • J. Chourio: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Chourio hit by pitch
              • G. Mitchell: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Mitchell struck out swinging
              • W. Contreras: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul tip, Contreras struck out on foul tip
              • W. Adames: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Adames struck out swinging
              • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • F. Montas Pitching:
              • R. Laureano: Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Laureano struck out swinging
              • A. Duvall: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Duvall walked
              • W. Merrifield: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Merrifield struck out swinging
              • J. Kelenic: Ball, Strike looking, Kelenic flied out to deep center
              • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 5TH INNING
              • P. Dunshee Pitching:
              • S. Frelick: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Frelick walked
              • J. Bauers: Ball, Ball, J. Bauers homered to right, S. Frelick scored
              • J. Ortiz: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ortiz grounded out to second
              • E. Haase: Strike looking, Haase singled to center
              • B. Turang: Strike looking, Turang reached on fielder's choice to right, Haase out at second
              • J. Chourio: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, J. Chourio homered to right, B. Turang scored
              • G. Mitchell: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Mitchell walked
              • W. Contreras: Ball, Contreras doubled to deep right center, G. Mitchell scored
              • W. Adames: Adames popped out to shortstop
              • Middle of the 5th (5 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • Andruw Monasterio at third base
              • Joseph Ortiz at shortstop
              • Elvis Peguero relieved Frankie Montas
              • A. Riley: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Riley grounded out to third
              • M. Ozuna: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ozuna walked
              • M. Olson: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Olson struck out swinging
              • O. Arcia: Arcia grounded out to second
              • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 6TH INNING
              • Eli White in center field
              • Luke Jackson relieved Parker Dunshee
              • S. Frelick: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Frelick singled to shallow center
              • J. Bauers: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Bauers struck out swinging
              • J. Ortiz: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ortiz singled to center, Frelick to second
              • E. Haase: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Haase lined out to center
              • B. Turang: Turang grounded out to second
              • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • Bryse Wilson relieved Elvis Peguero
              • T. d'Arnaud: Ball, d'Arnaud flied out to left
              • R. Laureano: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Laureano singled to center
              • A. Duvall: Duvall popped out to third
              • W. Merrifield: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Merrifield doubled to left, Laureano to third
              • E. White: White flied out to deep left
              • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 7TH INNING
              • L. Jackson Pitching:
              • J. Chourio: Strike looking, Chourio reached on an infield single to second
              • G. Mitchell: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Mitchell walked, Chourio to second
              • W. Contreras: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Contreras walked, Chourio to third, Mitchell to second
              • A. Monasterio: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Monasterio walked, J. Chourio scored, Mitchell to third, Contreras to second
              • Raisel Iglesias relieved Luke Jackson
              • S. Frelick: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Frelick popped out to shortstop
              • J. Bauers: Ball, Bauers flied out to right
              • J. Ortiz: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul tip, Ortiz struck out on foul tip
              • Middle of the 7th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • B. Wilson Pitching:
              • A. Riley: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Riley struck out swinging
              • M. Ozuna: M. Ozuna homered to left
            MILBrewers
            ATLBraves
            • Truist ParkAtlanta, GA
            TEAM STATS
            64-49
            .257
            AVG
            116
            HR
            542
            R
            3.74
            ERA
            60-53
            .239
            AVG
            140
            HR
            472
            R
            3.57
            ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHERS
            F. MontasR
            1-0
            W-L
            5.0
            IP
            5.40
            ERA
            -
            SO/BB
            1.80
            WHIP
            C. MortonR
            6-6
            W-L
            112.0
            IP
            3.94
            ERA
            2.60
            SO/BB
            1.25
            WHIP
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .F. Montas
            R
            1-0, 5.0 IP, 5.40 ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .C. Morton
            R
            6-6, 112.0 IP, 3.94 ERA
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 B. Turang 2B392103466.263
            2 J. Chourio LF337904612.267
            3 G. Mitchell CF692061.290
            4 W. Contreras DH4271195912.279
            5 W. Adames SS4281087519.252
            6 S. Frelick RF33489202.266
            7 J. Bauers 1B21245358.212
            8 J. Ortiz 3B28169337.246
            9 E. Haase C291083.345
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 J. Kelenic CF333783312.234
            2 A. Riley 3B375984715.261
            3 M. Ozuna DH4181248632.297
            4 M. Olson 1B416955318.228
            5 O. Arcia SS371833311.224
            6 T. d'Arnaud C216563511.259
            7 R. Laureano RF701041.143
            8 A. Duvall LF276512910.185
            9 W. Merrifield 2B15631113.199
            INJURIES
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Wade MileyElbow04-30-2025Out for the season
            Christian YelichBack08-19-2024Expected to be out until at least Aug 20
            Rob ZastryznyElbow08-08-2024Expected to be out until at least Aug 9
            Brandon WoodruffShoulder01-31-2025Out for the season
            Bryan HudsonOblique08-08-2024Expected to be out until at least Aug 9
            J.B. BukauskasTriceps08-08-2024Expected to be out until at least Aug 9
            DL HallKnee08-10-2024Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
            Trevor MegillBack08-09-2024Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
            Enoli ParedesForearm08-09-2024Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
            Robert GasserElbow08-31-2025Out for the season
            Coleman CrowElbow08-31-2024Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
            Oliver DunnBack08-10-2024Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Reynaldo LopezForearm08-16-2024Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
            Ozzie AlbiesWrist09-14-2024Expected to be out until at least Sep 15
            Ronald AcunaKnee01-31-2025Out for the season
            Angel PerdomoElbow01-31-2025Out for the season
            Spencer StriderElbow01-24-2027Out for the season
            Michael HarrisHamstring08-13-2024Expected to be out until at least Aug 14