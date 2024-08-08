Live
1ST INNING W. Contreras homered to center, G. Mitchell scored 2 0 Frelick singled to shallow left, W. Adames scored 3 0 2ND INNING J. Chourio homered to center, B. Turang scored 5 0 G. Mitchell homered to left center 6 0 3RD INNING W. Adames homered to left 7 0 Haase singled to center, J. Bauers scored 8 0 A. Riley homered to left, J. Kelenic and W. Merrifield scored 8 3 5TH INNING J. Bauers homered to right, S. Frelick scored 10 3 J. Chourio homered to right, B. Turang scored 12 3 Contreras doubled to deep right center, G. Mitchell scored 13 3 7TH INNING Monasterio walked, J. Chourio scored, Mitchell to third, Contreras to second 14 3 M. Ozuna homered to left 14 4
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|B. Turang 2B
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|.260
|.321
|.356
|.677
|3.0
|J. Chourio LF
|4
|3
|3
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|.317
|.440
|.757
|16.5
|G. Mitchell CF
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.306
|.398
|.472
|.870
|10.5
|W. Contreras DH
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.281
|.354
|.441
|.795
|10.5
|W. Adames SS
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.255
|.337
|.456
|.793
|8.5
|A. Monasterio 3B
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.193
|.297
|.273
|.570
|2.0
|S. Frelick RF
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.272
|.347
|.343
|.691
|6.0
|J. Bauers 1B
|5
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|6
|.212
|.319
|.396
|.715
|7.0
|J. Ortiz 3B-SS
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|.245
|.344
|.388
|.732
|0.0
|E. Haase C
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.364
|.400
|.636
|1.036
|3.0
- 2B - W. Contreras (28), W. Adames (27)
- HR - J. Chourio 2 (14), G. Mitchell (2), W. Contreras (13), W. Adames (20), J. Bauers (9)
- RBI - J. Chourio 4 (50), G. Mitchell (7), W. Contreras 3 (62), W. Adames (76), A. Monasterio (11), S. Frelick (21), J. Bauers 2 (37), E. Haase (9)
- 2-Out RBI - J. Chourio 4 (4), G. Mitchell, W. Contreras 3 (3), S. Frelick, E. Haase
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - B. Turang, W. Adames, J. Ortiz 2 (2)
- 2B - W. Merrifield (5)
- HR - A. Riley (16), M. Ozuna (33)
- RBI - A. Riley 3 (50), M. Ozuna (87)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - E. White 2 (2), O. Arcia
- E - W. Adames (11)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|F. Montas
|4.0
|2
|3
|3
|4
|7
|1
|5.10
|1.46
|6.5
|E. Peguero
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3.15
|1.47
|2.5
|B. Wilson
|1.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.87
|1.24
|2.5
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|R. Hoskins 1B
|309
|39
|69
|57
|19
|33
|94
|.223
|.306
|.443
|.749
|B. Perkins CF
|276
|40
|70
|31
|6
|29
|80
|.254
|.329
|.362
|.691
|G. Sanchez C
|162
|19
|37
|27
|8
|13
|48
|.228
|.298
|.414
|.712
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|A. Civale SP
|0-2
|0
|25.0
|5.40
|28
|15
|6
|10
|24
|1.52
|J. Koenig RP
|8-3
|0
|42.2
|2.11
|34
|10
|3
|15
|39
|1.15
|N. Mears RP
|0-0
|0
|3.2
|4.91
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|1.09
|H. Milner RP
|4-1
|1
|51.1
|4.73
|53
|27
|5
|13
|51
|1.29
|T. Myers SP
|6-5
|0
|86.1
|3.02
|74
|29
|13
|24
|75
|1.14
|J. Payamps RP
|1-5
|5
|39.2
|4.08
|32
|18
|6
|13
|37
|1.13
|F. Peralta SP
|6-6
|0
|120.1
|3.89
|98
|52
|18
|45
|149
|1.19
|C. Rea SP
|10-3
|0
|122.1
|3.38
|108
|46
|16
|36
|99
|1.18
|J. Ross SP
|2-5
|0
|49.0
|4.78
|51
|26
|5
|19
|40
|1.43
|D. Williams RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1.50
|W-L
|A. Bummer RP
|3-2
|J. Chavez RP
|1-2
|M. Fried SP
|7-6
|G. Holmes RP
|0-0
|J. Jimenez RP
|1-3
|P. Johnson RP
|4-3
|A. Minter RP
|5-3
|C. Sale SP
|13-3
|S. Schwellenbach SP
|4-5
- C. Morton Pitching:
- B. Turang: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Turang grounded out to first
- J. Chourio: Strike looking, Intentional ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Chourio struck out swinging
- G. Mitchell: Ball, Mitchell singled to left center
- W. Contreras: Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, W. Contreras homered to center, G. Mitchell scored
- W. Adames: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Adames doubled to left center
- S. Frelick: Strike looking, Frelick singled to shallow left, W. Adames scored
- J. Bauers: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Bauers struck out swinging
- Middle of the 1st (3 Runs, 4 Hits, 1 Error)
- F. Montas Pitching:
- J. Kelenic: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Kelenic struck out looking
- A. Riley: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Riley struck out swinging
- M. Ozuna: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ozuna safe at first on shortstop Adames fielding error
- M. Olson: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Olson walked, Ozuna to second
- O. Arcia: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Arcia struck out swinging
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Morton Pitching:
- J. Ortiz: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ortiz grounded out to shortstop
- E. Haase: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Haase grounded out to second
- B. Turang: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Turang walked
- J. Chourio: Pickoff attempt, Foul, J. Chourio homered to center, B. Turang scored
- G. Mitchell: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, G. Mitchell homered to left center
- W. Contreras: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Contreras grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 2nd (3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Morton Pitching:
- W. Adames: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, W. Adames homered to left
- S. Frelick: Ball, Strike looking, Frelick singled to center
- J. Bauers: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Bauers reached on fielder's choice to second, Frelick out at second
- J. Ortiz: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Bauers to second on balk, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Ortiz struck out looking
- E. Haase: Foul, Haase singled to center, J. Bauers scored
- Parker Dunshee relieved Charlie Morton
- B. Turang: Ball, Turang grounded out to second
- Middle of the 3rd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- F. Montas Pitching:
- W. Merrifield: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Merrifield walked
- J. Kelenic: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Kelenic walked, Merrifield to second
- A. Riley: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, A. Riley homered to left, J. Kelenic and W. Merrifield scored
- M. Ozuna: Ozuna singled to left
- M. Olson: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Olson popped out to third
- O. Arcia: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Arcia flied out to center
- T. d'Arnaud: d'Arnaud flied out to deep center
- End of the 3rd (3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- P. Dunshee Pitching:
- J. Chourio: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Chourio hit by pitch
- G. Mitchell: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Mitchell struck out swinging
- W. Contreras: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul tip, Contreras struck out on foul tip
- W. Adames: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Adames struck out swinging
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- F. Montas Pitching:
- R. Laureano: Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Laureano struck out swinging
- A. Duvall: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Duvall walked
- W. Merrifield: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Merrifield struck out swinging
- J. Kelenic: Ball, Strike looking, Kelenic flied out to deep center
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- P. Dunshee Pitching:
- S. Frelick: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Frelick walked
- J. Bauers: Ball, Ball, J. Bauers homered to right, S. Frelick scored
- J. Ortiz: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ortiz grounded out to second
- E. Haase: Strike looking, Haase singled to center
- B. Turang: Strike looking, Turang reached on fielder's choice to right, Haase out at second
- J. Chourio: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, J. Chourio homered to right, B. Turang scored
- G. Mitchell: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Mitchell walked
- W. Contreras: Ball, Contreras doubled to deep right center, G. Mitchell scored
- W. Adames: Adames popped out to shortstop
- Middle of the 5th (5 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Andruw Monasterio at third base
- Joseph Ortiz at shortstop
- Elvis Peguero relieved Frankie Montas
- A. Riley: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Riley grounded out to third
- M. Ozuna: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ozuna walked
- M. Olson: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Olson struck out swinging
- O. Arcia: Arcia grounded out to second
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Eli White in center field
- Luke Jackson relieved Parker Dunshee
- S. Frelick: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Frelick singled to shallow center
- J. Bauers: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Bauers struck out swinging
- J. Ortiz: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ortiz singled to center, Frelick to second
- E. Haase: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Haase lined out to center
- B. Turang: Turang grounded out to second
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Bryse Wilson relieved Elvis Peguero
- T. d'Arnaud: Ball, d'Arnaud flied out to left
- R. Laureano: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Laureano singled to center
- A. Duvall: Duvall popped out to third
- W. Merrifield: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Merrifield doubled to left, Laureano to third
- E. White: White flied out to deep left
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- L. Jackson Pitching:
- J. Chourio: Strike looking, Chourio reached on an infield single to second
- G. Mitchell: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Mitchell walked, Chourio to second
- W. Contreras: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Contreras walked, Chourio to third, Mitchell to second
- A. Monasterio: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Monasterio walked, J. Chourio scored, Mitchell to third, Contreras to second
- Raisel Iglesias relieved Luke Jackson
- S. Frelick: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Frelick popped out to shortstop
- J. Bauers: Ball, Bauers flied out to right
- J. Ortiz: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul tip, Ortiz struck out on foul tip
- Middle of the 7th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 B. Turang 2B
|392
|103
|46
|6
|.263
|2 J. Chourio LF
|337
|90
|46
|12
|.267
|3 G. Mitchell CF
|69
|20
|6
|1
|.290
|4 W. Contreras DH
|427
|119
|59
|12
|.279
|5 W. Adames SS
|428
|108
|75
|19
|.252
|6 S. Frelick RF
|334
|89
|20
|2
|.266
|7 J. Bauers 1B
|212
|45
|35
|8
|.212
|8 J. Ortiz 3B
|281
|69
|33
|7
|.246
|9 E. Haase C
|29
|10
|8
|3
|.345
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 J. Kelenic CF
|333
|78
|33
|12
|.234
|2 A. Riley 3B
|375
|98
|47
|15
|.261
|3 M. Ozuna DH
|418
|124
|86
|32
|.297
|4 M. Olson 1B
|416
|95
|53
|18
|.228
|5 O. Arcia SS
|371
|83
|33
|11
|.224
|6 T. d'Arnaud C
|216
|56
|35
|11
|.259
|7 R. Laureano RF
|70
|10
|4
|1
|.143
|8 A. Duvall LF
|276
|51
|29
|10
|.185
|9 W. Merrifield 2B
|156
|31
|11
|3
|.199
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Wade Miley
|Elbow
|04-30-2025Out for the season
|Christian Yelich
|Back
|08-19-2024Expected to be out until at least Aug 20
|Rob Zastryzny
|Elbow
|08-08-2024Expected to be out until at least Aug 9
|Brandon Woodruff
|Shoulder
|01-31-2025Out for the season
|Bryan Hudson
|Oblique
|08-08-2024Expected to be out until at least Aug 9
|J.B. Bukauskas
|Triceps
|08-08-2024Expected to be out until at least Aug 9
|DL Hall
|Knee
|08-10-2024Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
|Trevor Megill
|Back
|08-09-2024Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
|Enoli Paredes
|Forearm
|08-09-2024Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
|Robert Gasser
|Elbow
|08-31-2025Out for the season
|Coleman Crow
|Elbow
|08-31-2024Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
|Oliver Dunn
|Back
|08-10-2024Expected to be out until at least Aug 11
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Reynaldo Lopez
|Forearm
|08-16-2024Expected to be out until at least Aug 17
|Ozzie Albies
|Wrist
|09-14-2024Expected to be out until at least Sep 15
|Ronald Acuna
|Knee
|01-31-2025Out for the season
|Angel Perdomo
|Elbow
|01-31-2025Out for the season
|Spencer Strider
|Elbow
|01-24-2027Out for the season
|Michael Harris
|Hamstring
|08-13-2024Expected to be out until at least Aug 14