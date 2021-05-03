The Pittsburgh Pirates used a season-best three-game winning streak to move over the .500 mark for the first time since Opening Day. They were unable to sustain the success, however, losing four straight -- including three against St. Louis in which they were outscored 22-8. Should you expect the Pirates to end their slide, or is there value in the San Diego Padres to record their fourth win in five games and bring a return on the money line?

The latest MLB odds for Monday from WIlliam Hill Sportsbook list the Padres at -180 (risk $180 to win $100) against the Pirates. Other MLB lines of note include the Minnesota Twins at -177 against the Texas Rangers and the Tampa Bay Rays listed as slight money-line favorites (-111) versus the Los Angeles Angels. Before making any MLB picks or predictions on those games or others, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks. It is off to a profitable start in 2021, going 29-21 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through four weeks, returning over $250. Anyone following it has seen huge rewards.

Now, the model has crunched the numbers for the Monday MLB schedule and posted its best bets for the evening games. Parlaying these four MLB picks would pay almost 12-1. Head to SportsLine to see the picks.

Top MLB picks for Monday, May 3

The model likes the San Francisco Giants at +110 on the money line against the Colorado Rockies. After being limited to two runs in each of its first two games at San Diego over the weekend, both of which were losses, San Francisco avoided a sweep with a 7-1 triumph on Sunday.

Newcomer Mike Tauchman was the main contributor, belting a three-run homer in the third inning to snap a 1-1 tie and drawing a bases-loaded walk in the ninth to cap the scoring. The 30-year-old outfielder has gone 5-for-16 with five RBIs in four games since being acquired from the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

Tauchman made his debut with the Giants on Wednesday against the Rockies and had his best performance at the plate this season, going 3-for-4 with an RBI to match his hit total in 11 contests with New York prior to the trade. San Francisco has had its way with Colorado thus far this season, winning five of their previous six meetings -- all at home. The Giants outscored the Rockies 11-4 while sweeping a three-game series in early April and produced 24 runs while winning two of three last week.

How to make MLB predictions, parlays for Monday, May 3

The model has locked in three other MLB best bets, including another strong underdog play that returns plus money. You can see the best bets only at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make on Monday for a shot at a big return of almost 12-1? And which underdog do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Monday's MLB picks, all from the projection model off to a fast start in 2021, and find out.