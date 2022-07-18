On Monday, Major League Baseball will continue the 2022 All-Star Game festivities in Los Angeles with the Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium. Headlining the combatants is New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso, who's trying to become the first ever to win three straight Derbies.

Alonso prevailed in 2019 and last year (no All-Star events were held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic). Joining Alonso in this year's field of eight are Juan Soto of the Nationals, Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Braves, Kyle Schwarber of the Phillies, Albert Pujols of the Cardinals, Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez, José Ramírez of the Guardians, and former Dodger and current Ranger Corey Seager.

Here's how you can watch this year's Home Run Derby:

2022 Home Run Derby

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles | When: 8 p.m. ET; Monday, July 18

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Highlights: CBS Sports HQ

Home Run Derby bracket

Participants are seeded for the opening round based on the number of home runs they hit this season as of July 13.

No. 1 Kyle Schwarber vs. No. 8 Albert Pujols

No. 2 Pete Alonso vs. No. 7 Ronald Acuña Jr.

No. 3 Corey Seager vs. No. 6 Julio Rodriguez

No. 4 Juan Soto vs. No. 5 José Ramírez

Home Run Derby format

Here's how the Derby works these days:

Each contestant gets three minutes in the first and second rounds to hit as many home runs he can. Contestants in the finals, or the third round, get two minutes.

Each contestant gets a bonus of 30 seconds at the end of each regulation period, and that time can be increased to 60 seconds if the contestant hits a home run of at least 440 feet.

Each contestant gets one 45-second time out during each regulation period.

Any round ending in a tie will be decided by a 60-second "swing off" with no time outs or bonus time.

The winner gets $1 million of the $2.5 million prize pool.

Home Run Derby Odds

According to Caesars Sportsbook, Alonso is the favorite to take him that elusive third straight title. Here are the full odds for Monday's showdown: