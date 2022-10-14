The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are bitter NL West rivals and with the two teams meeting in the 2022 MLB playoffs, the tensions are high. The teams split the first two games of the NLDS in Los Angeles and now the series shifts to San Diego for a pair of games. The Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (16-1, 2.14) to the mound as their starter for Game 3 and he'll be hoping for continued success against the Padres after allowing only one earned run in 12 2/3 innings with 14 strikeouts against them this year. The Padres will counter with Blake Snell (8-10, 3.38), who only lasted 3 1/3 innings against the Mets on Oct. 8.

The first pitch is set for 8:37 p.m. ET from Petco Park. Los Angeles is listed at -120 on the money line (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest Padres vs. Dodgers odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 7.5.

Dodgers vs. Padres money line: Dodgers -120, Padres +100

Dodgers vs. Padres run line: Dodgers -1.5 (+143)

Dodgers vs. Padres over/under: 7.5 runs

SD: The Padres returned +845 as underdogs this season

LAD: The Dodgers were 19-5 in Gonsolin starts this season

Why you should back the Dodgers

Gonsolin has been one of the biggest surprises in baseball this season and the Dodgers will be hoping that he's fresh having pitched only two innings in the last seven weeks. Gonsolin dominated the Padres in both of his starts against them in 2022 and the Dodgers won those two games by a combined score of 13-2.

Meanwhile, Trea Turner has been an offensive catalyst for the Dodgers during the first two games of the series. Turner is 3-for-9 with a home run in each of the first two games of the series. Turner his .298 with 21 home runs, 100 RBI and 27 stolen bases during the season and he'll need to continue to stay hot for the favored Dodgers against their NL West rivals.

Why you should back the Padres

As for the Padres, Snell has had mixed success against the Dodgers but he most recently threw five innings of one-hit ball against them and also had a five-inning outing against them where he gave up one earned run and struck out 12. He'll look to tap into those two starts to hold a dangerous lineup at bay.

Manny Machado has stayed hot after a season where he put himself in the NL MVP conversation by hitting .298 with 32 home runs, 102 RBI and nine stolen bases. Machado is 3-for-9 in the series with a home run and two RBI. After losing Game 1, the Padres responded with a 5-3 win in Game 2 to level the series with Machado's first-inning homer setting the tone and Jake Cronenworth's eighth-inning blast sealing the deal.

