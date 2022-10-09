Three of four MLB Wild Card Series matchups are set, but one holdout awaits in the form of a Game 3 on Sunday evening. The New York Mets host the San Diego Padres in a win-or-go-home scenario for both teams. San Diego won the opener on Friday, only to have New York respond with a victory on Saturday. Chris Bassitt takes the ball for the Mets in Game 3, with Joe Musgrove on the mound for the Padres.

First pitch is at 7:07 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists New York as a -140 favorite (risk $140 to win $100) on the money line, while the over/under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 6.5 in the latest Padres vs. Mets odds. Before you make any Mets vs. Padres picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mets vs. Padres, and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Padres vs. Mets:

Mets vs. Padres money line: New York -140, San Diego +118

Mets vs. Padres over/under: 6.5 runs

Mets vs. Padres run line: New York -1.5 (+162)

NYM: The Mets are 55-28 at home this season

SD: The Padres are 46-37 in road games this season

Why you should back the Padres



The Padres can feel comfortable with Musgrove on the mound. The 2022 All-Star produced a 2.93 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 30 starts, holding opponents to a .667 OPS in the process. Musgrove averaged 9.1 strikeouts and only 2.1 walks per nine innings, and he ended the season allowing only one run over his final 22 innings of work. When Musgrove exits, the Padres also have a strong bullpen contingent, with the No. 3 mark in the National League in wins above replacement from relief pitchers.

Padres relievers combined for a 3.83 ERA and 45.1% ground ball rate this season, and San Diego can also take solace in a quality offense. The Padres finished in the top five of the NL in doubles, walks, strikeout avoidance, and on-base percentage, and San Diego also found success against Mets starter Chris Bassitt. In two starts, Bassitt allowed nine earned runs in 10.1 innings against the Padres this season.

Why you should back the Mets

New York projects as the superior offensive team in this matchup. The Mets led the National League in hits, batting average, and strikeout avoidance this season, putting pressure on the opposition at every turn. New York also finished in the top three in both runs scored and on-base percentage, with top-five marks in slugging percentage, OPS, and total bases. The Mets have a deep offensive group, but Pete Alonso is the team's leading power option. Alonso, a two-time All-Star, belted 40 home runs and posted a .518 slugging percentage this season.

New York is also strong on the run prevention side, with an above-average bullpen (3.55 ERA) and a stellar starting pitcher on the mound in Bassitt. Bassitt produced a 3.42 ERA this season, including a 2.95 ERA in home starts and a 2.70 ERA since the start of August. Bassitt also has long-term success on his side, including a sparkling 3.29 ERA over his last five seasons of work.

