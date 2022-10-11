The New York Yankees look to continue their good fortune against the Cleveland Guardians when they meet in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday. The Yankees (99-63), winners of the AL East Division, won five of the six meetings against Cleveland during the regular season, including all three at Yankee Stadium. The Guardians (92-70), who won the AL Central, advanced with a two-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card round of the 2022 MLB playoffs. Cleveland has been on fire, closing the regular season by winning 24 of the final 30 games before sweeping the Rays.

First pitch from Yankee Stadium in New York is set for 7:37 p.m. ET. The Yankees lead the all-time series 1,148-907, including a 12-10 edge in the playoffs. The Yankees are a -210 favorite on the money line (risk $210 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Guardians odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 7.

Yankees vs. Guardians money line: New York -210, Cleveland +175

Yankees vs. Guardians over/under: 7 runs

Yankees vs. Guardians run line: New York -1.5 (+110)

CLE: The Guardians are 17-4 in their last 21 games against a right-handed starter

NYY: The Yankees are 54-18 in their last 72 games against an AL Central Division opponent

Why you should back the Yankees

New York will send right-hander Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA) to the mound. Cole has won three of his last four decisions and has allowed four earned runs or fewer in each of his last 11 starts, going no fewer than five innings in any game since June 9. In his last outing, a 3-2 loss at Texas, Cole allowed six hits, three runs -- two earned -- while walking zero and striking out nine in six innings. In two starts against the Guardians this season, Cole is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA. In 12.2 innings of work, he has allowed just seven hits and two earned runs while striking out 15.

Offensively, right fielder Aaron Judge had a record-breaking season. He hit 62 home runs, smashing the American League record of 61 held by Roger Maris, and also hit .311 with 131 RBI and 133 runs scored. He also had 16 stolen bases and drew 111 walks. In six games against the Guardians this year, he homered twice with three RBI and five walks.

Why you should back the Guardians

Cleveland will send right-hander Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA) to the hill. In his last start on Oct. 4 against Kansas City, he allowed just one earned run on four hits in five innings to earn the win. He did not walk a batter and struck out four. Quantrill has won his last 11 decisions and had a no-decision in a 5-4 loss to the Yankees on April 23. In that game, Quantrill allowed three earned runs in 6.1 innings, walking three and striking out two.

Helping lead the Guardians offense is center fielder Steven Kwan, who is among the team's top hitters. In 147 games this season, Kwan batted .298 with six homers, 52 RBI and 89 runs scored. He is looking for his first hit of the postseason after hitting in eight of the final nine regular-season games. In six games against New York this year, he had four hits, including a double, with one RBI.

