An National League Wild Card showdown has NL East foes colliding when the Miami Marlins go on the road to play the Philadelphia Phillies. The Marlins ended the season with an 84-77 record and notched the fifth seed. On the other side, Philadelphia logged a 90-72 record and secured the fourth seed in the National League. Jesus Luzardo (10-9, 3.63 ERA) is on the hill for Miami, while Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61) gets the starting nod for the Phillies.

The first pitch is set for 8 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Phillies are listed at -159 on the money line (risk $159 to win $100) in the latest Marlins vs. Phillies odds. The over-under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any Phillies vs. Marlins picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Marlins vs. Phillies moneyline: Philadelphia -159, Miami +136

Marlins vs. Phillies run-line: Miami +1.5 (-164)

Marlins vs. Phillies over-under: 7.5 runs

PHI: Phillies have hit the Game Total Over in 30 of their last 53 games

MIA: Marlins are 3-2 in their last 5 games



Second baseman Luis Arraez is a phenomenal batter with quick and electric hands. Arraez owns a great batter's eye and was one of the best contact hitters in the league. The 26-year-old was first in the MLB in batting average (.354) with 10 home runs and 69 RBI. He's logged at least two hits in four of his last seven games.

Designated hitter Jorge Soler brings some nice pop and power to the lineup. Soler has a natural swing with gap-producing power as the 31-year-old led the team in home runs (36) with 75 RBI. In his last outing, Soler went 2-for-3 with a double and one run driven in. Also, left fielder Bryan De La Cruz has been a sound defender in the corner with solid plate presence. De La Cruz finished the regular season with a .259 batting average with 19 dingers and 78 RBI. See which team to back here.

Right fielder Nick Castellanos is a very pure and consistent batter. Castellanos stays disciplined at the dish and uses his powerful base to drive the ball around the yard. He finished the regular season with a batting average of .272 with 29 home runs and 106 RBI. Castellanos clubbed seven home runs over his last 16 games to close out the regular season.

First baseman Alec Bohm has good power and contact ability at the plate. Bohm owns the strength to hit the ball in any gap and be a constant run-producer. The 27-year-old has a batting average of .274 with 20 dingers and 97 RBI. In the season finale versus the Mets, Bohm went 2-for-4 with a single and a solo homer. See which team to back here.

