Yankees star Aaron Judge hit his AL-record 62nd home run of the season in the first inning of Tuesday's game at the Rangers. It broke a tie with Roger Maris' 1961 mark, and the reaction from around the world was fitting of the historic accomplishment.

First, here's video of Judge's long-awaited 62nd, and here's how Yankees iconic broadcaster John Sterling called it.

Just like she was for No. 61, Judge's mother, Patty, was in attendance for No. 62 and, of course, had a very wholesome reaction.

Plenty of star athletes past and present weighed in as well, including some Yankees icons.

President Joe Biden -- a noted Phillies fan -- put aside his MLB loyalty to congratulate Judge.

New York City mayor Eric Adams also congratulated one of his city's biggest stars.

The Empire State Building lit up in the iconic Yankees pinstripes moments after the home run.

Roger Maris Jr., who was there for Judge's 61st, not only congratulated Judge but declared him the, "CLEAN HOME RUN KING." Maris said previously Judge should be considered the true record holder if and when he reached 62.

Plenty of other New York City teams chimed in, including several individual players from the Jets.

Even the Carolina Hurricanes -- in the middle of a preseason game -- hilariously weighed in.