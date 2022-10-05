Yankees star Aaron Judge hit his AL-record 62nd home run of the season in the first inning of Tuesday's game at the Rangers. It broke a tie with Roger Maris' 1961 mark, and the reaction from around the world was fitting of the historic accomplishment.
First, here's video of Judge's long-awaited 62nd, and here's how Yankees iconic broadcaster John Sterling called it.
Just like she was for No. 61, Judge's mother, Patty, was in attendance for No. 62 and, of course, had a very wholesome reaction.
Plenty of star athletes past and present weighed in as well, including some Yankees icons.
Congrats @TheJudge44 on 62! Postseason next!!!— Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) October 5, 2022
What a thrill to see Aaron Judge make history…Congratulations!!! 6️⃣2️⃣#AllRise— Paul O'Neill (@PaulONeillYES) October 5, 2022
Congrats @TheJudge44!! https://t.co/sjXZcjn9Zr— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 5, 2022
Aaron Judge bet on himself in the MOST EPIC WAY POSSIBLE. 62 Home Runs. Wow.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 5, 2022
Just witnessed history!!!!! Blessed’!!!! Mr.judge is insane!!!— Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) October 5, 2022
History! Congratulations @TheJudge44— Fergie Jenkins (@fergieajenkins) October 5, 2022
pic.twitter.com/s3i70bTgpc
President Joe Biden -- a noted Phillies fan -- put aside his MLB loyalty to congratulate Judge.
Congrats @TheJudge44 on home run 62. History made, more history to make.— President Biden (@POTUS) October 5, 2022
New York City mayor Eric Adams also congratulated one of his city's biggest stars.
Number 62!— Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) October 5, 2022
Congratulations to @TheJudge44 — keep making history for New York City. https://t.co/wvGOlMNOLL
The Empire State Building lit up in the iconic Yankees pinstripes moments after the home run.
We’re sparkling in @Yankees pinstripes for 62 seconds to celebrate @TheJudge44’s 62nd home run pic.twitter.com/enZuuX4uGD— Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) October 5, 2022
Roger Maris Jr., who was there for Judge's 61st, not only congratulated Judge but declared him the, "CLEAN HOME RUN KING." Maris said previously Judge should be considered the true record holder if and when he reached 62.
Congratulations to Aaron Judge and his family on Aaron’s historic home run number 62! It has definitely been a baseball season to remember. You are all class and someone who should be revered. For the MAJORITY of the fans, we can now celebrate a new CLEAN HOME RUN KING!!— Roger Maris Jr (@RogerMarisJr) October 5, 2022
Plenty of other New York City teams chimed in, including several individual players from the Jets.
HISTORY.— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 5, 2022
Congrats on 62, @TheJudge44!! pic.twitter.com/xdWyHtZwpY
🗣 ALL RISE— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 5, 2022
Congratulations on making history, @TheJudge44. pic.twitter.com/0bsL9d2bs1
ALL RISE!— New York Giants (@Giants) October 5, 2022
Congrats Aaron Judge on making history ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/2RHmvUPQqu
THAT'S THE ONE! #ALLRISE FOR A LEGEND. 👏 pic.twitter.com/Ckv9qIjI8i— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 5, 2022
Shout out Aaron Judge.— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) October 5, 2022
Even the Carolina Hurricanes -- in the middle of a preseason game -- hilariously weighed in.
The most exciting thing that happened that period was Aaron Judge hitting a home run 1,400 miles away pic.twitter.com/e5Wz2jg3Wi— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 5, 2022