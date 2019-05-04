Back spasms cause Juan Soto to join growing list of Nationals starters on injured list

The Washington Nationals are in the early stages of what could be a season-defining stretch. Unfortunately for them, they'll have to navigate the immediate future without another one of their best players.

That's because on Saturday the Nationals placed outfielder Juan Soto on the injured list due to back spasms. The move is retroactive to May 1:

Juan Soto is going on the injured list (retroactive to 5/1) with back spasms. Andrew Stevenson has been called up from AAA. — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) May 4, 2019

Although the 20-year-old Soto hasn't hit as well as last season, he's still batted .248/.368/.467 (117 OPS+) with six home runs. The Nationals will presumably have Michael A. Taylor take Soto's place in the lineup, albeit while playing center field and sliding Victor Robles to right. Whatever gains the Nationals make on defense there will be given back (and some) offensively.

Soto is the fourth member of the Nationals lineup to hit the IL, joining third baseman Anthony Rendon, shortstop Trea Turner, and first baseman Ryan Zimmerman.

The Nationals will send Patrick Corbin to the mound Saturday afternoon against the Philadelphia Phillies. A loss will put them six behind the Phillies in the National League East race.