Back spasms cause Juan Soto to join growing list of Nationals starters on injured list
Soto has been sidelined by back spasms
The Washington Nationals are in the early stages of what could be a season-defining stretch. Unfortunately for them, they'll have to navigate the immediate future without another one of their best players.
That's because on Saturday the Nationals placed outfielder Juan Soto on the injured list due to back spasms. The move is retroactive to May 1:
Although the 20-year-old Soto hasn't hit as well as last season, he's still batted .248/.368/.467 (117 OPS+) with six home runs. The Nationals will presumably have Michael A. Taylor take Soto's place in the lineup, albeit while playing center field and sliding Victor Robles to right. Whatever gains the Nationals make on defense there will be given back (and some) offensively.
Soto is the fourth member of the Nationals lineup to hit the IL, joining third baseman Anthony Rendon, shortstop Trea Turner, and first baseman Ryan Zimmerman.
The Nationals will send Patrick Corbin to the mound Saturday afternoon against the Philadelphia Phillies. A loss will put them six behind the Phillies in the National League East race.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Reds release Kemp, eat huge salary
The veteran is making over $21 million this season
-
Rookie Chavis helping lead Red Sox surge
Chavis has far outplayed Boston's other second-base options, hitting .310 with four home runs...
-
Hamels' tweaks paying off
Hamels has the highest groundball rate among qualified starters
-
Yanks get Andujar back, lose Paxton
Miguel Andujar is back, but James Paxton hits the injured list
-
Best MLB DFS lineups, picks for May 4
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
MLB Friday: BOS finally wins a Sale game
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball