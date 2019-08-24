Best cleats from MLB Players' Weekend: Day at 'The Office' for Derek Holland; Mookie Betts honors David Ortiz and more

Major League Baseball is holding its third annual Players' Weekend, a period for new uniforms, nicknames and custom cleats. Players are able to show off more of their personality, and get creative with design requests for their flashy footwear.

These athletes are taking advantage of the opportunity and are using the cleats to honor others, show off their pets or pay homage to their favorite television shows. The tone of the artwork throughout the league ranges from fun, to wild, to serious and everyone had the chance to put their own spin on the classic cleat. Here's a look at some of the best Players' Weekend cleats from around the league:

Pittsburgh Pirates Pitcher Trevor Williams took his cleats to another galaxy and is clearly on board with the movement to storm Area 51. He even included himself in a jersey next to the aliens complete with a "set them free" message on the side.

* @MeLlamoTrevor has RSVP'd to 'Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us' on September 20, 2019 * pic.twitter.com/ViVDiY0FCD — Subscribe to Cut4 on YouTube!!!! (@Cut4) August 23, 2019

This one might just be the cutest of the bunch, and highlights Rookie the pup. Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins put his pet on the shoes and completed the look with paw prints all over the rest of the cleats.

Extremely Good Boy Cleat Alert#PlayersWeekend pic.twitter.com/wsOlPJ1imA — Subscribe to Cut4 on YouTube!!!! (@Cut4) August 23, 2019

Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts paid respect to a fellow World Series Champion out of Boston with David Ortiz "Big Papi" cleats. The footwear even includes a gold chain detail and an image mimicking the Green Monster.

Kansas City Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez used his cleats to show love to his mom, dad and dog, with jerseys for his parents and a drawing of the dog on the top of the shoe.

Shorts gives us the scoop on his cleats for #PlayersWeekend.#AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/cTpJfEJ46s — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 23, 2019

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor honored his home country of Puerto Rico with the design on his cleats. "It will always be an honor to represent so much, Puerto Rico," he said.

"You miss 100% of the strikes you don't throw -Wayne Gretzky -Michael Scott" - Derek Holland, probably. The Chicago Cubs pitcher featured characters from 'The Office' on his Players Weekend cleats

Tucker Barnhart gave his cleats a weathered look and caught the attention of 'Cars' fans with his Mater cleats.