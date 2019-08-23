MLB Players Weekend uniforms: Twitter reacts to black and white jerseys, and most are not loving them

The 2019 MLB's Players Weekend uniforms are finally getting featured during games, and fans on social media do not seem to be loving the gear that may say is lacking in creativity.

The one good thing, the uniforms are easy to describe. Some are black and the others are white. Seriously, that's it. The white ones look like a blank coloring book someone forgot to draw in, and the black ones look like someone dressing up as a spy or a thief late at night.

In sports moments like this Twitter acts as the world's jury and people are not shy about giving their opinions about the looks. The jury has decided, they're not good.

Here is a look at what the uniforms look like:

Some fans compared the jerseys to literal trash, and while harsh, they have a point.

The Players Weekend uniforms pic.twitter.com/q7inonUt34 — Jenn (@baseballnchill) August 23, 2019

#PlayersWeekend uniforms are terrible. It’s not even up for debate. 🚮 pic.twitter.com/P97rq88jrg — Michael Bolling (@mikealexbolling) August 23, 2019

People were trying to make sense of the uniforms, and figure out what inanimate object seeing jerseys reminded them of. This person came to the conclusion that the game looked more like a chess board than a baseball field.

Player’s weekend uniforms look like Chess pieces decided to play a game of baseball #YankeesTwitter is going to freak tonight when they see them @RealMichaelKay @alanhahn @Rosenbergradio pic.twitter.com/7eSfuSh0ue — Jarv (@JarvFromOz) August 23, 2019

Some are even citing the uniforms as the main reason the games are hard to watch. Never mind their favorite team losing, put on a different jersey!

This Cubs game has been pretty much unwatchable... 40% because of the play on the field and 60% due to the uniforms on the field... #PlayersWeekend — GD Rattin (@GregRattin) August 23, 2019

@mlb I’m watching 1st inning of 1st game of “players weekend” uniforms, Nats/Cubs....Who ever thought this was a good idea out to be fired. Those uniforms are HORRIBLE!! Almost UNWATCHABLE!!! pic.twitter.com/w2KkeekHmz — NJBOYSMETSFAN66 (@njboysmetsfan66) August 23, 2019

People are trying to get to the bottom of what the inspiration was for the matchy-matchy looks, and have a few ideas of what was on the mood board when the MLB was drawing up mock-ups.

This might have been the inspiration for Players Weekend uniforms. https://t.co/uXH0HiVo61 — Tom (@Haudricourt) August 23, 2019

Many fans are begging the MLB to never bring these uniforms back. They are also bringing up a good point that wearing all black garb in August heat probably isn't the most enjoyable thing ever.

The white jerseys seem like the laundry staff's worst nightmare, or would the suds love them? Either way, there is no shot these uniforms stay clean for long.

It’s Players’ Weekend. The #Mets will be wearing these uniforms throughout their three-game series with the #Braves.



Tip: Don’t spill anything on them. pic.twitter.com/E0aVXTgtTN — Michael Baron (@michaelgbaron) August 23, 2019

I did some digging and I was able to come up with one, yes just one, person who said something positive about the uniforms online. They said, "Kinda digging the Players Weekend Uniforms." So there are people who are in favor for the monochromatic look, they are just scarce and hiding under all the hate tweets.

The player's weekend jerseys also feature nicknames on the back rather than their last name or just the number, but the color scheme is making it difficult for fans to make out the names. If the MLB's goal was to make the weekend a fun, bright, switch from the usual jerseys Twitter says their efforts resulted in a loss.

Yikes, either all black or all white. It really sucks the fun out of the idea of Players Weekend turning it from a colorful parade of a team's color scheme to a manufacturer's not-on-field fashion product. — Seth Poho (@sethpoho) August 23, 2019

If MLB wanted to get fans talking about the Players Weekend uniforms, well, then they did, it just wasn't all positive. But you know what they say, any press is good press.