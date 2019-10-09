Braves vs. Cardinals odds, line: 2019 NLDS Game 5 picks, predictions from proven projection model

The Atlanta Braves look to advance to the National League Championship Series for the first time in 18 years when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 5 of the NLDS on Wednesday. The Braves (97-65) have made the playoffs two years in a row, losing in four games in the NLDS to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018, while the Cardinals (91-71) have made six trips to the postseason since 2009, including one World Series victory. Game 5 of Braves vs. Cardinals, which is being played at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, is scheduled to start at 5:02 p.m. ET. The Cardinals forced a deciding Game 5 when they rallied for a 5-4 10-inning victory in Game 4 on Monday. The Braves are -107 on the money line (risk $107 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is set at 7.5 in the latest Cardinals vs. Braves odds. But before you lock in your Cardinals vs. Braves picks, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Second baseman Ozzie Albies (.250), who hit .295 during the regular season, has hit in the last three games of the series and came up big in Game 4, blasting a two-run home run and driving in three runs. He is 4-for-12 over the past three games. Also coming up clutch in the series has been outfielder Adam Duvall, who came up big off the bench in Game 2, smashing a two-run home run. For the series, he is 3-for-7 with a homer and five RBI.

Offensively, the Braves have the edge over the Cardinals in a number of statistical categories, including batting average (.258 to .245), on-base percentage (.336 to .322), slugging percentage (.452 to .415), hits (1,432 to 1,337), doubles (277 to 246), triples (29 to 24) and home runs (249 to 210).

But just because Atlanta has the home field advantage does not mean it is the best value on the Cardinals vs. Braves money line.

That's because the Cardinals have a history of coming up clutch. St. Louis has won 11 World Series through the years, and has played in 47 postseason series in 29 years. Since 2009, the Cardinals have made the postseason six times. Right-hander Jack Flaherty (11-8, 2.75 ERA) is expected to start. He was nearly un-hittable during the second half of the season, posting a 0.91 ERA in his last 15 games.

Left fielder Marcell Ozuna (.471) homered twice in Game 4 to help the Cardinals stay alive in the series. Ozuna is 8-for-17 in the series with three doubles, two homers and four RBI. He has two hits in each of his last five games and has a pair of hits in seven of his past nine. Also on fire is first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (.438), who is 7-for-16 in the series with four doubles and two homers.

