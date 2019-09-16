Brewers' Brandon Woodruff set to return from IL as Milwaukee gets best starter back in middle of wild card chase

The Milwaukee Brewers may be without reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich for the rest of the season, but they're doing their best to run down the Chicago Cubs and a playoff spot. Fortunately for the Brewers, some help is on the way. Right-handed starter Brandon Woodruff, who has been absent since July 21 due to a strained oblique, is expected to return to the active roster on Tuesday and "open" against the San Diego Padres for Gio Gonzalez:

Brandon Woodruff will start for the Brewers tomorrow. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) September 16, 2019

Woodruff’s outing will be short, obviously. Gio Gonzalez will follow him. Woodruff is positioned to get three starts, preferably of increasing length, before the end of the regular season. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) September 16, 2019

Prior to hitting the injured list, Woodruff had been arguably Milwaukee's most productive starter. In 20 appearances this season, he's averaged nearly six innings per pop while accumulating a 3.75 ERA (120 ERA+) and 4.69 strikeouts per walk. Woodruff's performance earned him placement on the National League All-Star team for the first time.

It's worth noting that the plan appears to have Woodruff making three starts the rest of the way, upping his pitch count each time out ahead of a potential postseason appearance. The Brewers entered Monday just a game behind the Chicago Cubs for the NL's second wild card spot.

As it stands, the Brewers would presumably deploy Woodruff as part of a postseason rotation also featuring Zach Davies, Adrian Houser, and Jordan Lyles or Gonzalez. Of course, the Brewers have to advance past the Wild Card Game before that becomes an issue -- and have to earn entry into the one-game playoff before even that becomes a consideration.

Woodruff being hearty and hale should help their attempt at making all the above a reality.