Brewers' Brandon Woodruff set to return from IL as Milwaukee gets best starter back in middle of wild card chase
The Brewers are chasing a playoff spot and will do so with their most productive starter
The Milwaukee Brewers may be without reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich for the rest of the season, but they're doing their best to run down the Chicago Cubs and a playoff spot. Fortunately for the Brewers, some help is on the way. Right-handed starter Brandon Woodruff, who has been absent since July 21 due to a strained oblique, is expected to return to the active roster on Tuesday and "open" against the San Diego Padres for Gio Gonzalez:
Prior to hitting the injured list, Woodruff had been arguably Milwaukee's most productive starter. In 20 appearances this season, he's averaged nearly six innings per pop while accumulating a 3.75 ERA (120 ERA+) and 4.69 strikeouts per walk. Woodruff's performance earned him placement on the National League All-Star team for the first time.
It's worth noting that the plan appears to have Woodruff making three starts the rest of the way, upping his pitch count each time out ahead of a potential postseason appearance. The Brewers entered Monday just a game behind the Chicago Cubs for the NL's second wild card spot.
As it stands, the Brewers would presumably deploy Woodruff as part of a postseason rotation also featuring Zach Davies, Adrian Houser, and Jordan Lyles or Gonzalez. Of course, the Brewers have to advance past the Wild Card Game before that becomes an issue -- and have to earn entry into the one-game playoff before even that becomes a consideration.
Woodruff being hearty and hale should help their attempt at making all the above a reality.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Martinez hospitalized for chest pains
Bench coach Chip Hale will manage during Martinez's absence
-
Cubs' Rizzo diagnosed with ankle sprain
Rizzo will wear a walking boot for 5-7 days before being reevaluated
-
Rivera awarded Medal of Freedom
Rivera was unanimously elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame earlier this year
-
Torre defends league policy on 9/11 hats
The Mets wore commemorative cleats without league approval last week
-
2019 MLB postseason schedule
The baseball postseason will begin on the first day of October
-
Power Rankings: Two weeks' notice
It's now or never for some playoff hopefuls as the season starts to wind down and the hunt...