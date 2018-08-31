Brewers swing deadline trade with Nationals, add Gio Gonzalez for rotation help

The Milwaukee Brewers have been looking for rotation help all season and they've finally landed some.

According to multiple reports, the Brewers have acquired left-hander Gio Gonzalez from the Nationals. It's unclear what Washington will receive in the trade. Neither time has announced the deal.

#Brewers get Gio Gonzalez, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 31, 2018

Because he was acquired prior to 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 31, Gonzalez will be eligible for the postseason roster, should the Brewers qualify.

