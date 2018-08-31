Brewers swing deadline trade with Nationals, add Gio Gonzalez for rotation help

Gonzalez is the latest Nationals player to be dealt way

The Milwaukee Brewers have been looking for rotation help all season and they've finally landed some.

According to multiple reports, the Brewers have acquired left-hander Gio Gonzalez from the Nationals. It's unclear what Washington will receive in the trade. Neither time has announced the deal.

Because he was acquired prior to 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 31, Gonzalez will be eligible for the postseason roster, should the Brewers qualify.

CBS Sports will continue to provide further details on this deal shortly.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories