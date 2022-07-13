The Milwaukee Brewers attempt to complete a sweep of the two-game series when they visit the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday afternoon. Milwaukee (49-39) avoided a three-game losing streak and maintained its two-game lead over St. Louis in the National League Central by posting a 6-3 victory in the opener. With the loss, Minnesota (48-41) saw its advantage over Cleveland in the American League Central shrink to 3.5 games.

First pitch at Target Field is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Minnesota is the -125 money line favorite (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest Twins vs. Brewers odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Milwaukee is the +105 underdog, while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Brewers vs. Twins picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it is 275-236 on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the 2021 season, returning over $400 for $100 players. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Brewers vs. Twins, and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Twins vs. Brewers:

Twins vs. Brewers money line: Minnesota -125, Milwaukee +105

Twins vs. Brewers over-under: 8.5 runs

Twins vs. Brewers run line: Minnesota -1.5 (+150)

MIN: The Twins are 2-7 in their last nine home games against National League teams

MIL: The Brewers are 8-2 in their last 10 road contests

Twins vs. Brewers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Twins



Joe Ryan (6-3, 3.09 ERA) has had a strong rookie season following a brief five-start stint last September, allowing fewer than three earned runs in nine of his 13 turns. The 26-year-old right-hander is looking to bounce back from an outing against the Chicago White Sox on July 6 in which he struggled with his control, permitting three runs - two earned - and five hits with two walks, a hit batsman and a wild pitch. Ryan, who will be facing Milwaukee for the first time, has held opponents to a .194 batting average in seven starts at home this year.

Jorge Polanco was Minnesota's top performer at the plate in Tuesday's loss, going 2-for-3 with a solo homer and scoring twice. The 29-year-old Dominican second baseman has hit safely in seven of his last nine contests, recording five home runs and nine of his team-leading 45 RBIs during that stretch. Byron Buxton tops the Twins with a career-high 23 blasts and has driven in 43 runs, including one in each of his last three games.

Why you should back the Brewers

Aaron Ashby (2-6, 4.52) endured a four-start stretch during which he yielded at least four runs in each outing and suffered three losses before bouncing back against Pittsburgh in his last outing. The 24-year-old left-hander limited the Pirates to two runs and three hits over five innings en route to his first win since May 30. Ashby's only previous appearance against Minnesota came during his 2021 rookie season, when he allowed two runs and three hits over five frames for his first major-league victory.

Andrew McCutchen and Willy Adames paced Milwaukee's offense in Tuesday's win as each belted a two-run homer. Adames leads the Brewers with 18 blasts and has gone deep twice during his five-game hitting streak. The 26-year-old Dominican shortstop also has registered three doubles and four RBIs over those five contests and has scored twice in each of his last two outings.

How to make Twins vs. Brewers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting 8.3 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Brewers vs. Twins? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.