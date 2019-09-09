Cubs to promote top prospect Nico Hoerner, who will jump to the majors from Double-A for shortstop-needy Chicago
Hoerner is set to become the first player from the 2018 MLB Draft to debut in the bigs
This past week has not been kind to the shortstop portion of the Chicago Cubs' depth chart. On Sunday, Addison Russell departed their loss against the Milwaukee Brewers after being hit in the head by a pitch. Russell's exit came just a few days after the Cubs lost All-Star Javier Baez for an unknown amount of time due to a hairline fracture in his thumb. Baez or Russell had started at short in 141 of the Cubs' 142 games. Add in an injury Triple-A shortstop Dixon Machado, and the Cubs needed to get creative in order to complete their lineup.
That creativity manifested on Monday in the form of prospect Nico Hoerner, who will be promoted to the Show without having so much as taken a swing against Triple-A pitching.
The Cubs' first-round pick in 2018, Hoerner had hit .284/.344/.399 in 70 Double-A games. He may have reached Triple-A this year were it not for injuries. Nonetheless, he was expected to make his big-league debut sometime next year.
Hoerner, ranked as the Cubs' No. 1 prospect, projects to have four average or better tools, according to MLB.com's scouting report. That includes a plus hit tool -- the ability to produce a high batting average -- and above-average speed. The report notes that he may end up at second base in the long run, though he's praised for instincts and intelligence -- perhaps unsurprisingly, given his Stanford education.
Once Hoerner debuts, he'll become the first player from the 2018 draft to reach the majors.
The Cubs sure hope Hoerner takes to the majors quickly. Chicago has lost three games in a row, and is now just 1 1/2 games up on the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second wild card in the National League. The Philadelphia Phillies and Brewers are also within two games.
