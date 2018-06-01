Cubs vs. Mets odds: Advanced computer model on 9-4 run reveals MLB picks for June 1

The Chicago Cubs and New York Mets play the second game of their four-game weekend series Friday (7:10 p.m. ET) at Citi Field in New York. Tyler Chatwood is scheduled to start for Chicago, opposed by Zack Wheeler of New York. The Cubs are -120 sportsbook favorites (bet $120 to win $100), with the over-under for total runs scored set at 8.5.

Before you pick a side, check out what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. The model simulates every game 10,000 times and uses all relevant analytical data to generate accurate predictions.

This model enters the weekend 9-4 on its top-rated money-line selections, and we can tell you it loves the over 8.5 runs scored, which it sees hitting in 60 percent of simulations. It has also generated a strong money-line selection that hits more often than the odds imply. You can get that pick only over at SportsLine.

Chicago arrived in New York coming off a mixed homestand in which it went 4-4 but finished strong by taking two of three from both the Giants and Pirates.

Chatwood (3-4, 4.10 ERA) struggled in two of those contests while picking up a loss and a no-decision. He allowed three earned runs on six hits with five walks against the Giants while failing to complete three innings. The Cubs went on to win 8-3.

The right-hander put up similar numbers against Cleveland, allowing four earned runs on four hits with six walks in a 10-1 loss. His last win came May 11 against the White Sox.

Wheeler (2-4, 5.40 ERA) will be looking to overcome his own recent woes. The right-hander has three losses and a pair of no-decisions among his past five outings. In his previous start, he allowed four earned runs on six hits in six innings against the Brewers. He took a no-decision in the 8-7 loss.

Wheeler, who hasn't won since April 29, has allowed at least four runs in four of his past 10 outings. He has particularly struggled at home, with an 0-4 mark and 7.36 ERA.

The Cubs entered the series with just one win in their previous nine games at Citi Field, whereas the Mets had won four straight against winning teams.

Will the surging Cubs pick up another win, or will the resilient Mets come through as slight underdogs?... Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Cubs-Mets you should back on the money line Friday from the computer model that enters June on a hot streak.