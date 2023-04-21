A National League battle features the Los Angeles Dodgers (10-10) and the Chicago Cubs (11-7) colliding on Friday afternoon. On Thursday, the Dodgers opened the series with a 6-2 victory over the Cubs. Julio Urias (3-1, 1.90 ERA) is on the mound for Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Drew Smyly (1-1, 4.70 ERA) gets the starting nod for the Cubs.

The first pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is -165 in the money line (risk $165 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Cubs odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before making any Cubs vs. Dodgers picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, and it finished the 2022 MLB season on a 20-14 roll. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Dodgers vs. Cubs and revealed its predictions and best bets. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's MLB picks. Here are the MLB odds and betting trends for Cubs vs. Dodgers:

Dodgers vs. Cubs money line: Los Angeles -165, Chicago +140

Dodgers vs. Cubs run line: Los Angeles -1.5 (-105)

Dodgers vs. Cubs over/under: 9.5 runs

CHC: Cubs are 14-2 in their last 16 Friday games

LAD: Dodgers are 4-0 in the last four meetings in Chicago

Why you should back the Cubs

Second baseman Nico Hoerner is a natural and smooth batter. Hoerner has been able to make consistent contact due to his pitch judgment and bat speed. The 25-year-old is also a reliable defender with good range. He's tied for first on the team in batting average (.338) with 5 RBI. On Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, Hoerner went 3-of-5 with a double.

Third baseman Patrick Wisdom has been another impactful player on both sides of the diamond. Wisdom owns a sound glove and has the power to spray the ball across the field. The 31-year-old is tied for second in the league in home runs (8) and leads the team in RBI (15). In the April 17 contest against the Oakland Athletics, Wisdom was 3-of-5 with two home runs and four runs driven in.

Why you should back the Dodgers

First baseman Freddie Freeman is a big-time hitter for the Dodgers. Freeman has the strength and bat control to spray the ball into any gap. The six-time All-Star is leading the team in batting average (.295) to go along with three home runs and seven RBI. He's recorded a hit in four of his last six outings

Third baseman Max Muncy brings excellent pitch recognition skills to the plate. Muncy won't be overly aggressive until he sees a ball he likes. The 32-year-old owns outstanding power and bat speed, ranks tied for second in the majors in home runs (8), and is tied for 13th in RBI (16). On April 17, he went 2-of-4 with a solo homer.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the run total, as the simulations have the teams combining for 8.8 runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Dodgers vs. Cubs? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished last season on a 20-14 roll, and find out.