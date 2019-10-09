Dodgers vs. Nationals odds, line: 2019 NLDS Game 5 picks, predictions from dialed-in computer model

The Washington Nationals look to finally overcome their postseason nemesis when they meet the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday. The Nationals (93-69) have lost two previous playoff series to the Dodgers (106-56), falling to Los Angeles in the 1981 NLCS and in the 2016 NLDS. First pitch is scheduled to begin at 8:37 p.m. ET from Dodger Stadium. The Nationals are 11-2 in their last 13 games, while the Dodgers are 13-7 in their last 20 games at home. The Dodgers are -175 on the money line (risk $175 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is set at seven in the latest Nationals vs. Dodgers odds. Before making any Nationals vs. Dodgers picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Anyone who has been following it is way up.

The model has dialed in on Dodgers vs. Nationals.

The model has taken into account that the Dodgers, who have won 104 or more games in two of the past three seasons, have won seven National League West Division titles in a row. Since the 2000 season, Los Angeles has dominated Washington, winning 14 season series against the Nationals' franchise, losing just three and tying three.

Offensively, the Dodgers have been led by infielder David Freese, who is batting .571 in the series, including a 3-for-3 performance with a double in Game 3. Statistically, Los Angeles has the edge in pitching, finishing first in Major League Baseball in ERA (3.37), first in WHIP (1.10) and second in home runs allowed (185).

But just because Los Angeles has had Washington's number does not mean it is the best value on the Nationals vs. Dodgers money line.

That's because Washington enters Game 5 with a statistical advantage over Los Angeles in a number of offensive categories, including batting average (.265 to .257), on-base percentage (.342 to .338), hits (1,460 to 1,414) and triples (27 to 20). In the seven regular-season meetings, the Nationals averaged 3.9 runs per game against the Dodgers.

During the season, left fielder Juan Soto was among Washington's top hitters at .282. Although he has struggled at time against the Dodgers, he is showing signs of breaking out, including a 2-for-3 performance against Los Angeles in Game 3, which included a two-run home run. Soto has proven he can come up big in key situations. Against Milwaukee in the NL Wild Card Game, he delivered a game-tying two-run single off of Josh Hader with two outs in the eighth, sparking Washington's comeback victory.

So who wins Nationals vs. Dodgers in Game 5? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the National vs. Dodgers money line you should be all over Wednesday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.