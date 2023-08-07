The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to take three of the four games in their series with the San Diego Padres when they meet on Monday at Petco Park in San Diego. The Dodgers (64-46), first in the National League West by four games over the San Francisco Giants, have won five of six. The Padres (55-57), meanwhile, fell to 10 games behind in the division with Sunday's 8-2 loss. San Diego has won six of nine despite losing two of three to Los Angeles.

First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The Padres are -120 favorites on the money line (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Padres odds, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 9.

Dodgers vs. Padres money line: Los Angeles +100, San Diego -120

Dodgers vs. Padres over/under: 9 runs

Dodgers vs. Padres run line: San Diego -1.5 (+158)

LAD: The Dodgers are 30-26 on the road this season

SD: The Padres have won four of their last five series

Why you should back the Padres



San Diego is expected to send right-hander Seth Lugo (4-5, 3.54 ERA) to the mound. In 16 starts, he has walked just 19 batters, while striking out 88. He has allowed just two earned runs in each of his last three starts. He got a no-decision in his last outing, a 4-3 loss at Colorado on July 31. In that game, he pitched seven innings, allowing three runs - two earned - on five hits and three walks, while striking out nine.

Among the offensive leaders for the Padres is second baseman Ha-Seong Kim. He has a 12-game hitting streak, including six multi-hit games in that stretch. In an 8-4 loss to Pittsburgh on July 24, he was 2-for-3 with two homers and three RBI. He has two hits in three of the last five games. For the season, he is hitting .287 with 15 doubles, 15 homers and 41 RBI. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Dodgers

Right-hander Tony Gonsolin (6-4, 4.11 ERA) will start for Los Angeles. In 17 starts, he has allowed 66 hits in 87.2 innings, while walking 35 and striking out 31. In his last outing, a 10-1 win over Oakland on Wednesday, he went five innings, allowing one earned run on five hits, while walking two and striking out three. He has had just two starts where he was tagged for more than four earned runs, and has had four scoreless appearances.

First baseman Freddie Freeman continues to make a case for the National League MVP, and is hitting .339 on the season. He has hits in eight of the last 10 games, including six multi-hit performances. In a three-game series against Oakland last week, he went 10-for-14 with five doubles, one homer and three RBI. In 110 games this season, he has 40 doubles, two triples, 23 homers and 80 RBI. See which team to back here.

