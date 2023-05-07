The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres meet in the third and deciding game of their three-game series on Sunday Night Baseball. Both teams have been on a bit of a roll of late. The Padres (18-16), who have won five of their past seven games, have won four of the last five meetings with Los Angeles. The Dodgers (20-14), who have won seven of eight overall, have split the last 10 games played in San Diego. The Padres posted a 5-2 win on Friday, but the Dodgers rebounded with a 2-1 victory on Saturday.

First pitch from Petco Park in San Diego is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Dodgers lead the all-time series 514-419, including a 241-223 edge in games played at San Diego. Both teams are listed at -110 on the money line (risk $110 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Padres odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is 8. Before making any Padres vs. Dodgers picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Dodgers vs. Padres money line: Los Angeles -110, San Diego -110

Dodgers vs. Padres over-under: 8 runs

Dodgers vs. Padres run line: Los Angeles -1.5 (+150)

LAD: The Dodgers are 68-30 in their last 98 Sunday games

SD: The Padres are 5-1 in their last six games vs. NL West opponents

Los Angeles is expected to send left-hander Julio Urias (4-3, 3.86 ERA) to the mound. Urias was brilliant in his last start, a 13-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. In that game, he pitched seven innings, allowing just a solo home run and one walk, while striking out 10 in seven innings of work. The win stopped a three-game losing streak.

First baseman Freddie Freeman leads the offense, and is on a six-game hitting streak. He has hits in 10 of his last 11 games. In 34 games, he is hitting .306 with five homers, 14 RBI and 25 runs scored. He has feasted on San Diego pitching throughout his career. In 49 career games against the Padres, he is hitting .315 with 13 doubles, one triple, 13 homers and 37 RBI. See which team to back here.

Right-hander Joe Musgrove (1-0, 10.80 ERA) will start for San Diego. The Padres have earned wins in both of his starts this season, including in the high altitude of Mexico City in a 16-11 win over the San Francisco Giants on April 29. In 3.1 innings, he allowed six hits, seven runs – all earned – with one walk and three strikeouts in the no-decision. In his April 22 start at Arizona, he went five innings, earning the victory by allowing just three earned runs on seven hits with six strikeouts. In nine career starts against the Dodgers, he has a 4.04 ERA with 17 walks and 50 strikeouts in 49 innings.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts is among San Diego's top hitters. In 33 games, he is hitting .282 with six homers, 14 RBI and 22 runs scored. He has seven multi-hit games on the season, including a 3-for-4 performance in a 10-3 win over Milwaukee on April 15. In four career games against the Dodgers, Bogaerts is batting .259 with three homers and eight RBI. See which team to back here.

