Eduardo Núñez officially announced his retirement Thursday, calling it quits on an 11-year MLB career. He last appeared in the majors in 2020 for the Mets and played some in 2021 in Chinese Professional Baseball League.

The 35-year-old former utility man issued the following statement on Instagram.

Today, it is with mixed emotions that I officially announce my retirement from professional baseball. I had the opportunity of a lifetime to play the game I love for more than a decade while competing for five amazing MLB teams. To the Yankees, Twins, Giants, Red Sox and Mets, thank you for allowing me the opportunity to fulfill my dream. To my family and friends, thank you for your endless support. And finally to the fans, thank you for making this journey so much FUN! Baseball opened up so many doors for a young kid from the Dominican Republic. The people I've met, the places I've visited and the lessons I've learned will stay with me forever. Today is the end of one chapter and the start of the next, and I am so excited to begin my next adventure! I hope you'll continue to follow along.

Núñez was signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2004 by the Yankees as an international free agent at age 16. He debuted in the majors at age 23 in 2010 and would end up playing in parts of 11 MLB seasons.

A career .276/.310/.404 hitter, Núñez racked up 776 hits, 148 doubles, 50 homers, 309 RBI, 353 runs and 142 stolen bases. His best season came in 2016 for the Twins and Giants, as he made the All-Star team and stole 40 bases while hitting .288 with 24 doubles, four triples, 16 homers, 67 RBI and 73 runs.

The utility player was also a prominent member of the 2018 Red Sox, which won 108 games in the regular season and never faced elimination in going on to win the World Series.

The signature moment of his career came in Game 1 of that World Series, with the Red Sox clinging to a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the seventh. Núñez came through with a pinch-hit, three-run homer: