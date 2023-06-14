The San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals will meet in what seems tantamount to a temporary replacement for the Field of Dreams Game in 2024, reports the San Francisco Chronicle. The game is expected to be played at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama.

MLB has not yet announced any future plans for the annual spectacle, including what it will call the game. This game will not be called the Field of Dreams Game and the hope is that MLB can return to Dyersville, Iowa for that game in the near future, reports Susan Slusser.

Rickwood Field opened in 1910 and is the oldest professional ballpark in America. It was home to the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro Leagues, Willie Mays' team from 1948-50. Mays joined the New York Giants in 1951. The Giants and Cardinals would likely wear throwback uniforms, as with the Field of Dreams Games.

"I would love (wearing throwbacks), that would be really cool," Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. told the San Francisco Chronicle. "It'll definitely give you the full effect of the game. I hope it is us who wears the jerseys for sure. That would be something to remember forever."

The first two Field of Dreams Games were played in Dyersville, Iowa, on the same site the movie was filmed. That site is currently under construction and there is no game scheduled this year. Field of Dreams Games were played in 2021 (Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees) and 2022 (Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds).

Rickwood Field is one of the two Negro Leagues parks still standing, along with the recently renovated Hinchliffe Stadium in Patterson, N.J. It is currently home to the Miles College baseball team and has been featured in films like "42" and "Soul of the Game."