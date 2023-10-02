Last week, the San Francisco Giants fired manager Gabe Kapler after failing to make the postseason for the third time in four tries. Kapler led the Giants to an impressive 107-win season in 2021, but had otherwise overseen three average efforts. Add in a second-half collapse this season that was accompanied by reports critiquing the Giants' overly laidback clubhouse culture and how it was impacting players' focus and preparedness, and the Giants' braintrust clearly felt they would benefit from a new skipper.

Top baseball operations executive Farhan Zaidi has since expressed his hope that the Giants have that new manager in place before the start of free agency. As Jon Heyman of the New York Post noted, Zaidi and company will have plenty of internal candidates to sort through, including third-base coach Mark Hallberg, pitching coach Andrew Bailey, and bullpen coach Craig Albernaz. Special assistant and former coach Ron Wotus could also make sense.

But what if the Giants decide to hire their next manager from an external source? Below, CBS Sports has highlighted five potential candidates for the job. Keep in mind, this exercise is purely speculative in nature.

1. Will Venable, Rangers associate manager

Venable, a nine-year veteran, should be a known quantity for Zaidi. He wrapped up his playing career under Zaidi's watch with the 2016 Los Angeles Dodgers. He's since spent time on the coaching staffs of the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox before joining the Texas Rangers over the winter as Bruce Bochy's associate manager. (That is not to be confused with the bench coach position.) Venable is well-regarded within the industry, to the extent that Zaidi interviewed him for the managerial post the last time the Giants had an opening. It seems like a matter of time before he lands the big job somewhere.

2. Clayton McCullough, Dodgers first base coach

McCullough should be another familiar face for Zaidi. He's spent 10 seasons as part of the Dodgers organization, including the last three as first-base coach. Preexisting familiarity doesn't necessarily mean anything, but Zaidi did have a connection with Kapler before naming him skipper. McCullough has interviewed for several managerial gigs in recent years, indicating that he's a candidate on the rise.

3. Ramón Vázquez, Red Sox bench coach

Vázquez, who played in parts of nine big-league seasons, has since spent time as a coach or manager in several organizations, including the Houston Astros, where he overlapped for a time with Giants general manager Pete Putila. More recently, Vázquez has served as Alex Cora's bench coach, a role that saw him replace the departing Will Venable. Sooner than later, he figures to become a more serious candidate to take over his own ship.

4. Stephen Vogt, Mariners bullpen coach

If the Giants want to improve their vibes, they can do worse than hiring Vogt. While he's still new to the coaching side of things, Vogt spent time playing for Zaidi in both Oakland and San Francisco. Besides, Vogt fits the stereotypical mold for a first-time managerial hire in that he's a recently retired catcher.

5. Joe Espada, Astros bench coach

Espada has been considered a future manager for at least a handful of years -- to the extent that he was considered the favorite to land the Giants job before Zaidi hired Kapler. Espada has familiarity with Putila, too, having spent the last six seasons in Houston. If there is a complication to Espada's candidacy, it's that he's the obvious successor with the Astros if Dusty Baker decides to retire. One way or another, Espada should get a managerial job soon.