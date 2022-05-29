The Cincinnati Reds host the San Francisco Giants on Sunday to wrap up a three-game series at Great American Ball Park. The Giants (24-20) were hoping for a little break after a run against the Rockies, Padres and Mets, a stretch that saw them lose five in a row at one point. But the Reds (15-30) have been heating up after a 3-22 start, going 13-8 since then. They took the first game 5-1 on Friday, then right fielder Aristides Aquino threw out the tying run at the plate for the final out of a 3-2 victory Saturday. San Francisco is among the best offensive teams in baseball, while the Reds have the worst pitching staff in the big leagues, so there might be fireworks. The Giants are expected to start Alex Cobb and Cincinnati will counter with Tyler Mahle, and both right-handers have ERA's north of 6.00.

First pitch in Cincinnati is scheduled for 11:35 a.m. ET. San Francisco is listed as a -145 favorite (risk $145 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Giants vs. Reds odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is nine.



Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Reds vs. Giants:

Reds vs. Giants money line: Cincinnati +125, San Francisco -145

Reds vs. Giants over-under: 9

Reds vs. Giants run line: -1.5 (+115)

Reds: They are 6-8 ATS as a home underdog.

Giants: They are 10-4 ATS as a road favorite.

Why you should back the Giants

San Francisco went 3-for-16 with runners in scoring position Saturday, but it has the bats to take advantage of a struggling Reds staff. Cincinnati is last in the majors in ERA (5.58 ERA) and 27th in WHIP (1.46). The Giants are third in MLB in both runs scored (226) and OPS (.733). Mahle has walked 23 batters in 57 innings, and San Francisco is third in walks (172), so it should have plenty of chances. Outfielder Darin Ruf has walked 28 times, fourth-most in the league. Joc Pederson has 11 homers, Wilmer Flores has 10 doubles, and they have combined for 51 RBI.

Thairo Estrada leads the team with 41 hits, 11 of them doubles, and has scored 25 runs. Cobb is a veteran who seems to be having some bad luck. He has 39 strikeouts and nine walks in seven starts, and his velocity is up around 96 mph. Cobb has a 6.32 ERA, but his expected ERA is a stellar 1.93. His .411 BABIP is the highest among pitchers who have faced at least 100 batters, and he should move closer to his .296 career average. The Reds have a 4.64 bullpen ERA, third-worst in MLB, so if the Giants don't strike early, there should be more chances late.

Why you should back the Reds

Cincinnati has been on a solid run and dropped 20 runs on the Cubs on Thursday. Cobb has clearly been scuffling, so the Reds will try to take advantage. The Giants have allowed the third-most hits in the majors (412) and have the seventh-highest WHIP in MLB (1.36). The Reds don't hit for power, with their 41 home runs below the league average, but they have 76 doubles, eighth-most in MLB. The Giants allow 14 total bases per game, fifth-most in the majors, and their bullpen has also struggled this year, posting a 4.53 ERA (fifth-worst).

Tyler Stephenson has been the Reds' best hitter, hitting .308 with an .864 OPS and driving in 24 runs. Kyle Farmer, Brandon Drury and Tyler Naquin all have at least 10 doubles, and Drury has eight homers and a team-high 26 RBI. Joey Votto got off to a horrific start and is batting .162, but both of his home runs and six of his nine RBI have come in the past seven games. Mahle has a 6.32 ERA but was at 3.75 last season, and he has 50 strikeouts in 10 starts, so if he can avoid walks (23 so far), he can be effective. He has given up three runs or fewer in six starts.

How to make Reds vs. Giants picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 10 combined runs.

