Home Run Derby 2019 odds, players: Surprising picks from proven MLB expert who nailed Bryce Harper's win

An intriguing mix of proven sluggers and rising stars will meet in the 2019 MLB Home Run Derby on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. The 2019 Home Run Derby bracket, seeded Nos. 1-8, includes 33-year-old third baseman Carlos Santana, who has home-field advantage at Progressive Field in Cleveland. He's listed at 7-1 Home Run Derby odds and will be one of the veterans trying to hold off youngsters like Ronald Acuna Jr. (age 21), Pete Alonso (24) and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is the youngest participant ever in this event at 20. Sportsbooks list Pirates slugger Josh Bell, who has 27 homers this season, as the favorite at 7-2 in the current 2019 Home Run Derby odds after Christian Yelich withdrew with a back injury. And with such an intriguing field and plenty of uncertainties about how these young players will respond, be sure to see the baseball predictions from SportsLine's Mike McClure before locking in any 2019 Home Run Derby picks of your own.

We can tell you that McClure isn't backing Santana despite the success that players have had hitting in their home parks in recent editions of the Home Run Derby. Harper won in Washington D.C. last season, while Justin Bour had a surprising second place finish in Marlins Park in 2017.

But Santana enters with the second fewest number of home runs (19) on the season among the 2019 Home Run Derby participants. The Indians first baseman has averaged 21.7 home runs per season in his career and has gone over 30 just once. Those are respectable power numbers, but not necessarily indicative of a player ready to prove he's the league's best in this contest.

Santana also draws a tough first-round matchup against Alonso, who has the second most home runs among the 2019 MLB Home Run Derby players (28). He would likely then face Bell, the Vegas favorite, in the semifinals should he advance, so McClure has found better values elsewhere in the Home Run Derby 2019 odds.

