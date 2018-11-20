Indians' Leonys Martin cleared to resume all activity after battling a life-threatening bacterial infection

The Cleveland Indians have announced that center fielder Leonys Martin has officially been cleared for regular offseason strength training and conditioning after suffering a major health scare last August.

Leonys Martin was in Cleveland today and underwent scheduled follow up testing with doctors at the Cleveland Clinic.



He was given full clearance to resume all activity with an unrestricted strength & condition program in preparation for Spring Training.



Welcome back, Leonys! pic.twitter.com/EogpnPqqDR — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) November 20, 2018

The 30-year-old fell ill following a game on Aug. 7 and doctors determined that a bacterial infection had entered his bloodstream and released toxins that damaged his internal organs. Martin spent 11 days in the Cleveland Clinic. After he was released, the doctors gave a positive prognosis, but tests showed that Martin's heart and other organs required an additional one to two months to fully recover, thus ending his 2018 season.

The Indians acquired Martin from the Detroit Tigers prior to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline for minor league infielder Willi Castro. Martin went 5-for-15 in six games for Cleveland before his season-ending illness.

After having time to focus solely on his return to full health, Martin seemed to be excited about getting the okay to train again. He shared video clips from a workout on Instagram, with the caption "Feels great to be back in the gym. Se siente muy bien estar de vuelta en el gimnasio. #nodaysoff."

Martin will now have a chance to lock down the starting spot in center field come spring training after signing a one-year, $3 million contract at the end of October.