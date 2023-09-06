Yokohama DeNA BayStars left-hander Shōta Imanaga is expected to be posted this offseason for Major League Baseball consideration, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Imanaga will be one of several notable Asian baseball stars available this winter, joining brilliant right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Japan's Orix Buffaloes) and outfielder Jung-hoo Lee (KBO's Kiwoom Heroes).

Imanaga, 30, has compiled a 2.57 ERA and an 8.21 strikeout-to-walk ratio this season in 20 starts. He's improved his fastball velocity to the extent that he sits in the low-to-mid-90s, and he has a plethora of secondary offerings, including a cutter and a splitter. For his career, he's tallied a 2.96 ERA and a 3.89 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

MLB's posting system agreement with NPB and KBO allow teams in those leagues to "post" players for MLB consideration. Teams then have 30 days to reach an agreement. From there, the original team receives a fee from the MLB team that is contingent on the exact value of the player's new contract.

Here's a breakdown of the tiers:

Contract worth less than $25 million : 20% of contract value

: 20% of contract value Contract worth $25 million to $50 million : $5 million plus 17.5% of amount over $25 million

: $5 million plus 17.5% of amount over $25 million Contract worth more than $50 million: $9.275 million plus 15% of amount over $50 million

International players who are at least 25 years old and who have at least nine seasons of professional experience are not subject to the posting system and can test "true" free agency. Imanaga does not have nine seasons, however.

Earlier this summer, Yakyu Cosmopolitan reported that seven teams had sent scouts to watch Imanaga pitch: the Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds, New York Mets, and Toronto Blue Jays. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean those teams will be involved in the bidding, though they all make some degree of sense as suitors.

Last offseason, right-hander Kodai Senga received a five-year pact worth $75 million from the Mets. It is worth noting that Senga was able to avoid the posting system.