Longtime major leaguer and All-Star infielder Jed Lowrie announced his retirement Thursday. The 14-year veteran appeared in 50 games for the Oakland Athletics last season, returning to the home of his best years. He also played for the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, and New York Mets.

"No one gets to play forever. And the time has come for me to close the chapter on my playing career," Lowrie wrote on Instagram. "... To the fans in Boston, Houston, New York and Oakland, it wasn't always perfect, but I gave my all and I'm grateful for the opportunities to play for you."

An All-Star with the A's in 2018, Lowrie had his most productive seasons in Oakland, notably slashing .272/.356/.448 with 86 doubles and 37 home runs from 2017-18. Originally selected with the No. 45 pick in the 2005 draft by the Red Sox, Lowrie broke into the big leagues with Boston in 2008, then was sent to the Astros in the Mark Melancon deal in December 2011.

Lowrie authored a .257/.330/.406 batting line in over 5,000 plate appearances, which is above average production for a player who played roughly 86% of his career games at second base or shortstop. He retires with 1,185 hits and 121 home runs, and 15.8 WAR. Lowrie played in the postseason in six different years but never won a World Series ring.