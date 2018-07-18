Josh Hader apologizes for offensive tweets surfaced during All-Star Game: 'I was young, immature and stupid'
The Brewers reliever says he's ready for any consequences as a result of the insensitive tweets
Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader gave up a home run to Seattle Mariners slugger Jean Segura during his appearance in the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday. But he was also involved in a more serious matter afterward.
Throughout the game, various tweets from Hader's account were unearthed that included racist, homophobic, or otherwise insensitive remarks. Hader's family even changed their wardrobe during the game:
Hader was asked about those tweets during the postgame media session. Here's part of what he said:
Meanwhile, here's what one of Hader's teammates, Lorenzo Cain, had to say after the game:
It's unclear what punishment Hader will face from the Brewers or the league. Major League Baseball has attempted to foster a more inclusive environment in recent years, in part by suspending players for using homophobic slurs on the field, like Matt Joyce and Kevin Pillar. Perhaps the most well-known instance involved Yuli Gurriel last World Series, when he made racist gestures directed at Yu Darvish. Gurriel was suspended for five games, while Joyce and Pillar were each shelved for two games. Earlier this season, the Detroit Tigers fired pitching coach Chris Bosio due to 'insensitive comments' he made toward a team employee.
Things certainly aren't perfect and this will be a telling test. MLB hasn't yet had to address a situation like this, concerning a high-profile player's tweets.
