Tigers fire pitching coach Chris Bosio for 'insensitive comments' made toward team employee

Over the winter, the Detroit Tigers hired Chris Bosio as their pitching coach.

Bosio's time in Detroit came to an end on Wednesday, less than halfway through the season. Although the Tigers rank 21st in staff ERA, the firing is not because of performance-related reasons. Rather, Bosio was dismissed after he made insensitive comments toward a team employee:

Tigers have fired pitching coach Chris Bosio for insensitive comments made toward a team employee, GM Al Avila announced. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) June 27, 2018

The gist and target of Bosio's comments remain unknown at this time. Here's the full release, courtesy of the team:

The Detroit Tigers today issued the following statement on Chris Bosio. pic.twitter.com/qWo1UxBPd3 — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) June 27, 2018

Bosio, 55, will now seek his third organization in a year's time. He was let go by the Chicago Cubs at the end of their run last postseason.