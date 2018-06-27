Tigers fire pitching coach Chris Bosio for 'insensitive comments' made toward team employee

Bosio failed to last half the season as the Tigers pitching coach

Over the winter, the Detroit Tigers hired Chris Bosio as their pitching coach.

Bosio's time in Detroit came to an end on Wednesday, less than halfway through the season. Although the Tigers rank 21st in staff ERA, the firing is not because of performance-related reasons. Rather, Bosio was dismissed after he made insensitive comments toward a team employee:

The gist and target of Bosio's comments remain unknown at this time. Here's the full release, courtesy of the team:

Bosio, 55, will now seek his third organization in a year's time. He was let go by the Chicago Cubs at the end of their run last postseason. 

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

