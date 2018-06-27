Tigers fire pitching coach Chris Bosio for 'insensitive comments' made toward team employee
Bosio failed to last half the season as the Tigers pitching coach
Over the winter, the Detroit Tigers hired Chris Bosio as their pitching coach.
Bosio's time in Detroit came to an end on Wednesday, less than halfway through the season. Although the Tigers rank 21st in staff ERA, the firing is not because of performance-related reasons. Rather, Bosio was dismissed after he made insensitive comments toward a team employee:
The gist and target of Bosio's comments remain unknown at this time. Here's the full release, courtesy of the team:
Bosio, 55, will now seek his third organization in a year's time. He was let go by the Chicago Cubs at the end of their run last postseason.
