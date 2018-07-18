All-Star Game 2018: Rare rally, error lead to Jean Segura's three-run shot

WASHINGTON -- Heading to the top of the eighth inning, the All-Star Game was tied, 2-2, on four solo homers. There were a few other hits, but neither team had been able to string a few together. The rallies were sparse. Really, the times it was closest to a rally came in the first inning when Mike Trout drew a walk and J.D. Martinez singled with two outs and when the NL got a walk and hit by pitch after a home run in the seventh.

Then the AL eighth happened.

First-time All-Star Shin-Soo Choo started things off with a single. After a strikeout, George Springer also singled. Hey, two hits in an inning! Something was cooking.

And then Jean Segura of the Mariners dug in.

Joey Votto has to wear some of that for the dropped pop-up. Still, what a move Segura put on that ball. It came against Josh Hader, too, who has a 1.50 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 89 strikeouts in 48 innings.

Segura put himself in some pretty nice company when it came to shortstops in the All-Star Game.

Shortstops with 3+ RBI in an #AllStarGame



Arky Vaughan - 1941

Cal Ripken, Jr. - 1991

Jean Segura - 2018 — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 18, 2018

Good for Segura. The Final Vote winner in the AL is having an excellent season, slashing .323/.354/.458 with 25 doubles, seven homers, 14 steals and 66 runs this year while serving as a table-setter for the Mariners. Those are the same Mariners currently in playoff position, and it's the franchise with the longest playoff drought in MLB.