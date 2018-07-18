All-Star Game 2018: Rare rally, error lead to Jean Segura's three-run shot
The Mariners shortstop came through with a huge shot for the AL
WASHINGTON -- Heading to the top of the eighth inning, the All-Star Game was tied, 2-2, on four solo homers. There were a few other hits, but neither team had been able to string a few together. The rallies were sparse. Really, the times it was closest to a rally came in the first inning when Mike Trout drew a walk and J.D. Martinez singled with two outs and when the NL got a walk and hit by pitch after a home run in the seventh.
Then the AL eighth happened.
First-time All-Star Shin-Soo Choo started things off with a single. After a strikeout, George Springer also singled. Hey, two hits in an inning! Something was cooking.
And then Jean Segura of the Mariners dug in.
Joey Votto has to wear some of that for the dropped pop-up. Still, what a move Segura put on that ball. It came against Josh Hader, too, who has a 1.50 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 89 strikeouts in 48 innings.
Segura put himself in some pretty nice company when it came to shortstops in the All-Star Game.
Good for Segura. The Final Vote winner in the AL is having an excellent season, slashing .323/.354/.458 with 25 doubles, seven homers, 14 steals and 66 runs this year while serving as a table-setter for the Mariners. Those are the same Mariners currently in playoff position, and it's the franchise with the longest playoff drought in MLB.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dodgers expected to trade for Machado
The Baltimore infielder may be the biggest name moved before the trade deadline
-
All-Star Game: Live updates from D.C.
Follow all of the All-Star action live in Washington as the American League and National League...
-
Contreras homers in first All-Star AB
Contreras became the first player to do so since 2016
-
Trout crushes NL in All-Star Games
Trout entered the game a career .462 hitter in the Midsummer Classic
-
Machado, Kemp snap selfie during ASG
Machado and Kemp had some fun during Tuesday's All-Star Game
-
Judge's homer snaps Yankees ASG drought
The Yankees hadn't had a hit in the All-Star Game since Derek Jeter, but Aaron Judge homered...