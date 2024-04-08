Juan Soto is on the board at Yankee Stadium. Monday night against Miami Marlins lefty Jesús Luzardo (GameTracker), Soto swatted his first home run in the Bronx as a member of the New York Yankees. The three-run bomb into the right field short porch gave New York a 6-0 lead in the fourth inning.

Here is Soto's first Yankee Stadium home run of 2024:

Please do note that is Soto's first home run at Yankee Stadium this season. It is not his first home run at Yankee Stadium. Soto entered 2024 with four home runs in six career games in the Bronx, including a two-homer game as a 19-year-old on June 13, 2018. That was Soto's first career multi-homer game.

Monday's home run was Soto's second of the season. He also hit what proved to be the game-winning home run against the Houston Astros on March 30. Entering Monday, Soto owned a .333/.438/.436 batting line with eight walks and seven strikeouts. He also ranks among the league leaders in defensive outs above average in the super early going of the 2024 campaign.

Soto's three-run homer was New York's second of the inning against Luzardo as sophomore shortstop Anthony Volpe swatted a three-run homer earlier in the frame. It was also his second home run of the season and it raised his season batting line to .441/.513/.706. Volpe has been one of the biggest surprises in baseball early in 2024.

Entering play Monday, the Yankees had baseball's best record (8-2) and the Marlins had baseball's worst record (1-9). Monday is the eighth time in 11 games Miami has allowed at least six runs.