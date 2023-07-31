The Milwaukee Brewers and the New York Mets are nearing an agreement on a trade involving outfielder Mark Canha, CBS Sports HQ has confirmed. Minor league right-hander Justin Jarvis will be headed back to Queens in the deal and the Brewers will assume only the prorated portion of the $720,000 league minimum in the trade, per The Athletic. New York will pay the rest of Canha's $10.5 million salary.

Canha, 34, has batted .245/.343/.381 (102 OPS+) with six home runs and 16 additional extra-base hits in his first 89 games this season. He's accumulated an estimated 1.5 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference's calculations. While Canha is in the final guaranteed season of his contract, his pact does include a club option for next season valued at $11.5 million.

It's worth noting that Canha has continued to possess above-average contact and on-base skills. His power numbers have slipped since joining the Mets the offseason before last, however, and he's now positioned to post the two lowest ISO of his career in consecutive seasons. That's not ideal from a player who spends most of their defensive time in the corner outfield.

As for the Brewers, Canha gives them a righty bat capable of playing the two corner outfield spots and first base (and DH). Milwaukee has five position players on the injured list -- Brian Anderson, Garrett Mitchell, Darin Ruf, Rowdy Tellez, Jesse Winker -- and Canha will provide quality depth and a little more lineup length.

Jarvis, 23, was ranked as the No. 12 in the Brewers' system in Baseball America's midseason rankings. The 2018 fifth-round pick had a 3.33 ERA in 75 2/3 Double-A innings this season, and was recently promoted to Triple-A. Baseball America says Jarvis "could be in the big leagues by 2024 with a chance to stick in the rotation."

The Mets, one of the major's most disappointing teams this season, recently started a summer sell-off. That kicked off with trades that shipped veteran right-handed starter Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers and closer David Robertson to the Miami Marlins.

Milwaukee enters play Monday a half-game behind the Cincinnati Reds in the NL Central.