The Nationals beat the Mets, 4-3, Monday to conclude a wild five-game series. The Mets ended up taking three of five, but still a bit of an empty feeling as they head from D.C. to Miami.

The Mets got 12 hits and two walks, yet only managed three runs. They had a 3-2 lead from the middle of the sixth inning until the bottom of the ninth. Mets closer Edwin Díaz was summoned and then things went off the rails. Díaz walked two before Andrew Stevenson singled to tie the game.

Then Carter Kieboom came through with the walk-off single. Here's a look:

It's fair to say that Francisco Lindor probably needs to glove that, but the runner going on contact from third would have scored anyway. The main problem was Díaz putting two runners on, including the dreaded leadoff walk.

This was Díaz's second straight blown save -- he also blew one Friday, though the Mets would come back to win -- and his fifth in his last 14 save chances. He has a 5.75 ERA with nine walks in 20 1/3 innings in that time.

If the Mets decide to remove Díaz from the role of closer, the options for the ninth would be Aaron Loup, Seth Lugo, Trevor May or even newly acquired Brad Hand.

The Mets were on a nice hot streak, having won seven of their last eight games prior to Monday. They had climbed back above .500 but now fall back to 69-69. The Braves are idle on Labor Day, so the Mets trail them by four games in the NL East.

The Mets will now face the Marlins for three games in Miami before coming home for a stretch that will determine if they remain contenders in the East or not. Their nine-game homestand is against the Yankees, Cardinals and Phillies.