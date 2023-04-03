The Milwaukee Brewers (2-1) and the New York Mets (3-1) meet up in the first game of a three-game series on Monday afternoon. Both squads have won two straight games heading into this matchup. On Sunday, the Mets beat the Marlins 5-1. Meanwhile, Milwaukee topped the Chicago Cubs 9-5. Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is on the hill for New York, while, Freddy Peralta (0-0, 0.00 ERA) starts for Milwaukee.

The first pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The Brewers are listed at -115 in the money line (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Brewers odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, and it finished the 2022 MLB season on a 20-14 roll. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Here are the MLB odds and betting trends for Brewers vs. Mets:

Mets vs. Brewers money line: Milwaukee -115, New York -105

Mets vs. Brewers run line: Milwaukee -1.5 (+170)

Mets vs. Brewers over/under: 8 runs

MIL: Brewers are 4-1 in their last 5 Monday games

NYM: Mets are 9-3 in their last 12 Monday games

Why you should back the Brewers

Left fielder Jesse Winker has excellent bat control and awareness at the plate. Winker has the pop to drive the ball into any gap on the diamond and will get on base. The 29-year-old owns a batting average of .375 with four RBI. In his last outing against the Chicago Cubs, he went 2-of-3 with three runs driven in.

Left fielder Christian Yelich uses his effortless swing to make contact with the ball. Yelich can be patient at the plate before turning on a pitch he likes. The two-time All-Star is also a rangy defender. In 2022, Yelich hammered 14 home runs and 57 RBI. On Sunday, Yelich went 2-of-5 with a double and one run scored.

Why you should back the Mets

First baseman Pete Alonso is a powerful slugger. Alonso has outstanding strength to constantly produce extra-base hits with ease. The two-time All-Star smashed 40 home runs with 131 RBIs during the 2022 campaign. On March 1 against the Marlins, he went 2 for 3 with a double and one run scored.

Right fielder Starling Marte offers tremendous athleticism and power. Marte possesses good bat control and quick hands to turn on a pitch he likes. Additionally, the two-time All-Star selection plays solid defense and owns a strong throwing arm. Marte's batting average is .357 with an OPS of .829. On March 31, he was 2-of-4 with two base hits.

