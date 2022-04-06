The New York Mets and Washington Nationals will begin their 2022 seasons at Nationals Park on Thursday, April 8. Because of injuries to Jacob deGrom (shoulder) and Max Scherzer (hamstring), the Mets have not yet announced their Opening Day starter, and it could be a bullpen game. The Nationals will go with lefty Patrick Corbin. This is the fifth time in the last nine years the Mets and Nationals are scheduled to open the season against each other.

Other information on the Mets vs. Nationals, including live stream details, are below. You can view the full Opening Day schedule here.

Mets vs. Nationals

Date: Thursday, April 7 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Nationals Park - Washington DC

Live stream: fuboTV (regionally) | TV: MASN, SNY

Probable pitchers: TBA vs. LHP Patrick Corbin (WAS)

Odds: NYM -135; WAS +115; O/U: 9.0 runs

Storylines

Mets: Owner Steven Cohen is pushing a $300 million payroll and things aren't starting out so great. deGrom and Scherzer are hurt, though at least Scherzer is on track to start Friday. deGrom will miss several weeks. It's not how you start though, it's how you finish, and the Mets have the offensive firepower to cover for pitching deficiencies. In the end though, the Mets will be at their best only when deGrom and Scherzer are starting two out of every five games. It'll be a few weeks until we see that.

Nationals: All signs point to this being a difficult season for the 2019 World Series champions. The Nationals have the great Juan Soto, pound for pound the best hitter in the sport, and not much beyond him. Washington has some young talent they hope to cultivate into the next contending core (Keibert Ruiz, Josiah Gray, etc.), but making noise in the 2022 postseason race looks unlikely.