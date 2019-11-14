MLB awards: Mets' Jacob deGrom takes NL Cy Young for second straight year

For the second straight year, Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom is the National League Cy Young Award winner. With his 2019 win, deGrom becomes the 12th pitcher ever to win two or more consecutive Cy Young Awards and the 20th to win multiple Cy Youngs.

While deGrom's numbers this past season declined significantly relative to his legendary 2018 campaign, they remained highly worthy of the award. He posted a 2.43 ERA/167 ERA+ in 204 innings with an NL-leading 255 strikeouts against 43 unintentional walks. DeGrom ended April with an uncharacteristic 4.85 ERA, but from that point forward he pitched to a 2.07 ERA over his final 27 starts of the season. Over his final 23 starts, deGrom boasted an ERA of 1.89. Among NL pitchers to work at least 200 innings in 2019, deGrom had the lowest ERA by a wide margin of 0.82.

DeGrom went just 11-8 on the year, but voters increasingly pay little mind to pitcher win-loss records. It should also be noted that deGrom this season pitched in front of a Mets defense that was solidly below average.

This is the seventh time a Mets pitcher has won the Cy Young. DeGrom and Justin Verlander, who edged teammate Gerrit Cole for AL Cy Young honors on Wednesday night, became the second and third former Rookie of the Year winners to win multiple Cy Young awards. The only other pitcher to achieve that feat is Tom Seaver.

In the balloting, deGrom prevailed over fellow finalists Max Scherzer of the Nationals and Hyun-Jin Ryu of the Dodgers. DeGrom took 29 of 30 first-place votes, with Ryu taking the other one. Ryu and Scherzer finished tied for second. Scherzer, a three-time winner, put up a 2.92 ERA and an MLB-leading K/BB ratio of 7.36. On the downside, two stints on the IL because of back problems limited Scherzer to 174 2/3 innings. Ryu across 182 2/3 innings led the majors with an ERA of 2.32 with a K/BB ratio of 6.79. In addition to a lighter innings load than deGrom, Ryu was inconsistent down the stretch, which may have hurt him with voters.

Here are the full results of the NL Cy Young balloting for 2019:

1. Jacob deGrom, Mets (207 points)

T-2. Hyun-Jin Ryu, Dodgers; Max Scherzer, Nationals (72 points)

T-4. Jack Flaherty, Cardinals; Stephen Strasburg, Nationals (69 points)

6. Mike Soroka, Braves (9 points)

7. Sonny Gray, Reds (4 points)

8. Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers (3 points)

T-9. Walker Buehler, Dodgers; Kirby Yates, Padres (2 points)

11. Patrick Corbin, Nationals (1 point)

DeGrom was the only NL pitcher listed on every ballot. He joins teammate Pete Alonso, winner of 2019 NL Rookie of the Year honors, as Mets hardware winners for 2019.