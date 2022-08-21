Sunday features a full slate of Major League Baseball games for daily Fantasy players to build tournament-winning MLB DFS lineups. Among the teams back in action are the Mets and Cardinals, who scored a combined 24 runs in their respective games on Saturday. With catcher Tomas Nido (COVID-19) out, Michael Perez got the start in New York, and hit a two-run single in the fifth inning.

Perez is likely to get another start today against Philadelphia, but another name to consider in the MLB DFS player pool is St. Louis right fielder Lars Nootbaar. Albert Pujols captured most of the headlines on Saturday with two home runs, but Nootbaar was 3-for-3 with a triple. He has five hits over his last three starts as the Cardinals have scored 34 total runs in those games. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Goldschmidt went 3-for-6 with a home run and four RBI to return 28 Fantasy points on DraftKings and 38.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Sunday, August 21. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday, August 21, 2022

For Sunday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, who is listed at $5,500 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel. Realmuto had an RBI single in Philadelphia's 4-1 win against the Mets on Saturday. This season, he has 13 home runs with 56 RBI, and he is batting .400 over his last four starts with six hits and two doubles.

The Phillies wrap things up against the Mets on Sunday and starting pitcher Jose Butto, who is making his MLB debut. This year in the minors, Butto has a 4.12 ERA and 1.312 WHIP, so the opportunity should be there for Realmuto to come away with some hits. With men on-base this season, Realmuto has offensive splits of .307/.382/.543, which should come into play against a pitcher making his first big league start.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Twins shortstop Carlos Correa ($4,800 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel). Correa had a hit and scored a run in Minnesota's 4-3 loss to Texas on Saturday. Over his last 10 starts, Correa has a .306 batting average with an .811 OPS.

The Twins continue their series at home against Texas and starting pitcher Kohei Arihara, who gave up three runs on eight hits in his first start of the season last Tuesday against Oakland. At Target Field this season, Correa has hit .283 with eight doubles and seven home runs. When Correa has put the bat on the ball, it usually has resulted in a positive outcome for Minnesota, as he has a .313 batting average on balls put in play this season.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Sunday, August 21, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Sunday? And which player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.