MLB DFS: Gary Sanchez and top July 19 picks for DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

Friday's 14 game slate promises plenty of excitement for MLB DFS players, with 10 games featuring run totals of nine or higher. With high-scoring matchups likely translating to huge offensive outputs, you'll want to identify the players who present the best value before entering your MLB DFS lineups. That will help you afford more expensive, less risky options like Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich or Angels outfielder Mike Trout. With FanDuel hosting a $125K Friday MLB Rally and DraftKings running a $200K Hidden Ball Trick that awards $20K to the winner, there are some difficult decisions for MLB DFS players to make. Before you enter these MLB DFS tournaments or any others for Friday evening, you'll want to see the top MLB DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He got off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x in the first half of the season. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers on the last Friday before the All-Star break.

Then on Thursday, he rostered Cardinals third baseman Tommy Edman at $2,500 on FanDuel. The result: Edman hit a grand slam in St Louis' 7-4 win over the Reds -- returning almost 30 points and 11x value. Anybody who followed his advice was well on their way to a huge day. Now McClure has set his sights on Friday's MLB DFS slates.

One of the top MLB DFS picks McClure is targeting for Friday is Reds first baseman Joey Votto at $2,900 on FanDuel and $3,400 on DraftKings. Votto comes at an extremely affordable price on Friday, which will allow you to load your MLB DFS roster with big-time playmakers. Plus, Votto has been extremely productive against Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. The veteran first baseman is hitting .306 (15-for-49) against Wainwright in his career, recording five doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Friday's slate.

Another pick he loves: Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez at $3,900 on FanDuel and $4,600 on DraftKings. Sanchez has a great chance to produce big numbers on Friday against Rockies starter Kyle Freeland, who's given up 26 hits and 17 earned runs in his last three outings. Lock Sanchez in as one of the top overall MLB DFS plays on Friday.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return huge value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.