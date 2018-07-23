MLB DFS, July 23: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Monday, July 23, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.
And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on MLB DFS picks.
On Sunday, McClure rostered Dodgers second baseman Logan Forsythe at just $2,100 on FanDuel. The result: He reached base four times, scored twice and registered an RBI -- returning well over 20 points on FanDuel and over 10x value for owners. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on their way to a profitable day.
For Monday's main slate, McClure loves Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien at $3,100 on FanDuel and $4,300 on DraftKings.
Semien has reached base in 10 straight games for Oakland, including six times over the weekend against San Francisco. He also has 10 stolen bases, seven home runs, and 34 RBIs this season, so you can look for production in multiple categories at a very affordable price.
McClure is stacking him with designated hitter Khris Davis at $3,400 on FanDuel and $4,600 on DraftKings.
Davis exploded for two home runs on Sunday, upping his total to 23 on the season.Davis and Semien get an enticing matchup against Rangers starter Cole Hamels, who has struggled at home this season with a 5.83 ERA and 14 home runs allowed.
Globe Life Park in Arlington is now the most hitter-friendly park in the league, so confidently lock in Davis and Semien and watch the points roll in.
McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 40, even 50 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, and he's not even the most expensive player at his position. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Monday from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.
