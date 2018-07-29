MLB DFS, July 29: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks include Brett Gardner
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
It's a full slate of baseball on Sunday starting at 1:05 p.m. ET. Corey Kluber, Jose Berrios, Lance McCullers Jr., and Ross Stripling are just a few of the pitchers who will be in action. MLB DFS players have plenty of choices today, including the $100,000 Sunday MLB Squeeze at FanDuel and the $300,000 Full Count at DraftKings. Before you lock in any MLB DFS lineups, you need to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. He has almost $2 million in career DFS winnings and is sharing his lineups right now.
When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Saturday, McClure rostered Orioles outfielder Joey Rickard for just $2,300 on FanDuel. The result: Rickard exploded for a home run and five RBIs, returning a colossal 51.1 points and over 22x value for owners. In many FanDuel tournaments, he was only 1 percent owned. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable night.
For Sunday's loaded MLB DFS slate, McClure loves Astros shortstop Marwin Gonzalez at $2,900 on FanDuel and $3,300 on DraftKings.
Gonzalez has been quiet as of late, likely pushing his projected ownership down. He faces Rangers pitcher Mike Minor, who was lit up two starts ago for five earned runs in 2.2 innings. Minor has an ERA of nearly 5.00, so roster Gonzalez and watch the points rain down, all at low ownership.
McClure is also eyeing Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, who is $4,700 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel.
The 10-year MLB veteran had two walks, a double, and a run hitting leadoff for the Yankees on Saturday. He's had a hit in seven of his last nine games and gets a juicy matchup against the Royals' Burch Smith, who has an ERA of over 6.00 in his last three starts. Batting in a lethal Yankees lineup, Gardner is primed to break out on Sunday.
McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Sunday from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.
