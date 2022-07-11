The 2022 MLB All-Star Game starters are set and several selections that have been listed as first-time starters could be on the radar for your MLB DFS lineups on Monday. Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is likely the best option of those players following a three-game stretch in which he has five hits with a double. Another player to consider in the MLB DFS player pool is Giants outfielder Joc Pederson, who has 17 home runs and 41 RBI this season but hasn't had a hit since July 3.

The White Sox take on Cleveland on Monday and starting pitcher Cal Quantrill, who Anderson is 4-for-11 with a double and two RBI against in previous meetings. Meanwhile, the Giants take on Arizona and starting pitcher Merrill Kelly, who held Pederson without a hit in their last matchup on July 6. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Braves third baseman Austin Riley in the MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Riley went 3-for-6 with three RBI and a home run in the eighth inning of Atlanta's 4-3 win against Washington to return 24 points on DraftKings and 31.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Monday, one of McClure's MLB DFS picks is Padres third baseman Manny Machado ($4,900 on DraftKings and $4,400 on FanDuel). Machado will be making his sixth All-Star appearance this season, but he'll be looking for a bounce-back performance on Monday after going without a hit in his last two games. For the season, he has 88 total hits, 14 home runs and 50 RBI.

San Diego begins a new series at Colorado on Monday and starting pitcher Jose Urena, who was solid for the Rockies in his first start for them on July 6 against the Dodgers. However, in his career at Colorado, Machado has batting splits of .300/.365/.507. This year, Machado holds a career-high batting average in balls put in play (.354) and has cushioned his Fantasy production with the highest walk rate of his career as well (10.9 percent).

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Rangers third baseman Josh H. Smith ($3,200 on DraftKings and $2,600 on FanDuel). Smith turned a big moment into a productive Fantasy day on Sunday, when he hit a three-run double in the second inning of Texas' 6-5 loss to Minnesota. The Rangers begin a new home series on Monday against Oakland, and through his 20 games played this year, Smith has been far more productive at Globe Life Field than on the road, with a .281 batting average and an .809 OPS.

The A's are expected to send Adrian Martinez to the mound on Monday, who has made just three starts this season and has given up 10 total runs in his last two. All 14 of Smith's hits this season have come against right-handed pitchers like Martinez as well as his two doubles. Although there is a limited sample size to draw from when it comes to Smith, what is known about him suggests that he is in a favorable situation on Monday.

