Heading into Saturday, Blue Jays left fielder Raimel Tapia had been a relatively untapped player in the realm of daily Fantasy baseball. That isn't likely to be the case this weekend after the third inning of Toronto's 28-5 win at Boston on Friday, where he hit an inside-the-park grand slam and followed that up with a two-run double in his next at bat. One-off performances like that can turn daily Fantasy tournaments upside down, but is Tapia worth considering for MLB DFS lineups again on Saturday?

Prior to Friday night, Tapia had never produced more than four RBI in a single game, but he had been on a four-game RBI streak ahead of last night's rout. Tapia, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the rest of the Blue Jays return to action on Saturday with a number of quality options in the MLB DFS player pool against the Red Sox and starting pitcher Kutter Crawford. Crawford has never faced Toronto, and gave up three runs on six hits in his last start against Tampa Bay on July 14. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. as one of his top MLB DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Gurriel Jr. had six hits with a double and five RBI in Toronto's incredible win over Boston to return 36 points on DraftKings and 48.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday, July 23, 2022

For Saturday, one of McClure's MLB DFS picks is Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who is listed at $6,100 on DraftKings and $4,600 on FanDuel. Judge had a nice return to form following the All-Star break on Friday against Baltimore, in which both of his hits were home runs and he finished with four RBI. With his performance on Friday, Judge extended his major league lead in home runs to 36 on the season -- six more than the next closest player, Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber.

New York continues its series against Baltimore on Saturday and will face right-handed starting pitcher Jordan Lyles, who is coming off of one of his roughest games this season in his last start. Lyles only pitched 2.2 innings against Tampa Bay on July 17 and gave up six runs in a 7-5 loss. In nine at bats between the two this season, Judge has just two hits, but they both were home runs.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Judge with OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton ($5,500 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). Stanton has been hitless in three games since the All-Star break, but took AL MVP honors at the Midsummer Classic with a two-run home run in the 3-2 American League win. For the season, Stanton has 24 home runs, 65 RBI and an .810 OPS.

Stanton also has faced Lyles in nine at bats this season and has three hits against him. In 18 career trips to the plate against Lyles, Stanton has seven total hits, including two doubles, a home run, and five RBI. After 29 career games at Camden Yards, Stanton has offensive splits of .331/.415/.500 with five homers and 17 RBI.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Saturday, July 23, 2022

