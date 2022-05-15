St. Louis' Paul Goldschmidt has been a productive Fantasy baseball first baseman this season, and comes into Sunday on a seven-game hitting streak. Goldschmidt and the Cardinals have a tough task on Sunday evening against San Francisco and left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon. Rodon is sixth in the majors in strikeouts this season with 53, and Goldschmidt is second among Cardinals batters in strikeouts this season with 27, but should either be part of your MLB DFS lineups on Sunday?

The Cardinals have other productive names to consider in the MLB DFS player pool, like left fielder Tyler O'Neil, who is second on the team in RBIs (19), but first in strikeouts (36). Perhaps second baseman Tommy Edman is the safest player to roster from the Cardinals' lineup, as the only starter for St. Louis with a home run to his name against Rodon. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, he highlighted Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen in his MLB DFS player pool on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Gallen only gave up two hits in six innings pitched and struck out nine batters to return 27.7 points on DraftKings and 42 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Sunday, May 15. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday, May 15, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Astros outfielder Michael Brantley, who is listed at $3,800 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel. Brantley is on a four-game hit streak, in which he also has two doubles and five walks. During that sample size, he has offensive batting splits of .308/.500/.462 in two games against Minnesota and a pair of games against Washington.

Houston continues its series against the Nationals on Sunday and will face left-handed starting pitcher Patrick Corbin, who is 0-3 at home this season with a 5.94 ERA. Brantley has been particularly effective against left-handed starting pitchers this season, and has splits of .343/.378/.543 against southpaw starters. Even though Brantley has been a more efficient batter at home so far in 2022, his offensive numbers have been comparable in road starts, and he has the same number of RBI (6) and more walks (10) as a visiting player.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron ($5,300 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel). The Colorado slugger leads a group of players that have hit nine home runs already this season, which is fifth-most in all of baseball. He's also third in the majors in total bases, with 76 in his 127 at bats so far in 2022.

The Rockies wrap up their series against Kansas City on Sunday and starting pitcher Daniel Lynch, who has given up six runs over his last two starts. Lynch was only able to pitch 3.2 innings in his last outing at Baltimore, and has next to no experience against anyone in the Rockies' lineup. Against left-handed pitchers like Lynch this season, Cron has 11 hits, three home runs and seven RBI in 34 total at bats.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Sunday, May 15, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.