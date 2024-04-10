The 2024 MLB season is already two weeks old and the New York Yankees have the best record in baseball thus far. The Bronx Bombers are 10-2 and the offseason trade acquisition of Juan Soto is paying early dividends. Soto is slashing .348/.456/.522 with two home runs and 11 RBI and he's somebody you'll want to give heavy consideration for your MLB DFS lineups on Wednesday against the Marlins.

Even though it's a lefty vs. lefty matchup, Soto is 3-for-5 with a home run in his career off expected Marlins starter Ryan Weathers. So how much exposure should you have to Soto, and who else in the MLB DFS player pool should you be targeting? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno as one of his top DFS picks on both sites. The result: Moreno went 4-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored, returning 18 points on DraftKings and 21.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is rostering Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker at $5,500 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, Tucker made his debut in 2018 and after several seasons of performing well with limited opportunities, he finally earned an everyday role in 2021 and has never looked back.

Over the last three seasons, he's had 89 home runs, 311 RBI and 69 stolen bases while posting an .870 OPS. Now well established as one of the game's premier power-speed threats, Tucker is a rare left-handed slugger that doesn't struggle against left-handed pitching (.852 OPS vs. righties and .847 OPS against lefties in his career).

McClure is also targeting Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. ($6,300 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel). The 24-year-old has quickly become one of the game's brightest young stars, with 50 home runs, 176 RBI and 79 stolen bases over his first two seasons.

Witt appears to be taking another step forward early in 2024, as he's slashing .333/.388/.667 with nine extra-base hits and eight runs scored over his first 11 games. Now he'll match up with Astros righty Spencer Arrighetti, a former sixth-round pick with a 4.37 career ERA in the minors who will be making his Major League debut on Wednesday night. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

