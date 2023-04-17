The 2023 MLB season continues on Monday and Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom will be hoping to make it three consecutive quality starts after a rough outing in his opener. The two-time Cy Young winner signed a five-year, $185 million contract to join the Rangers this offseason and he's recorded 20 strikeouts while allowing just three runs over 13 innings in his last two starts. On Monday, he'll take on the Royals in Kansas City and is likely to be a popular option for MLB DFS lineups as one of the game's preeminent strikeout artists.

But deGrom is far from the only ace available in the MLB DFS player pool on Monday, which means weighing the matchups will be critical before you make any permanent decisions. Should you be running with deGrom or might Zack Wheeler, Kevin Gausman or Corbin Burnes be a better use of your resources.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. His proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Gallen threw six scoreless innings in a win over the Marlins, striking out seven to return 31.2 points on DraftKings and 51 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien at $3,200 on FanDuel and $5,400 on DraftKings. The 32-year-old has finished third in AL MVP voting twice in his career and he's coming off a season where he hit 26 home runs and stole 25 bases.

Semien has had at least 60 extra-base hits in each of his last three full seasons and that potential is a huge reason why he's been so valuable to MLB DFS players in recent years. On Monday, he'll take on Royals righty Jordan Lyles. Semien is 10-for-20 lifetime off Lyles with four doubles and a home run, so confidently lock him in your MLB DFS lineups.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Rockies OF/3B Kris Bryant at $3,100 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings. The 2015 NL Rookie of the Year and 2016 NL MVP joined the Rockies last year and posted a .851 OPS over 42 games in a season where he battled a number of injuries.

So far in 2023, he's hitting .295 and he has a career .909 OPS at Coors Field, where he'll play on Monday against the Pirates. Bryant is 4-for-15 in his career with a home run off expected Pirates starter Rich Hill. In addition, he has a .971 career OPS against left-handed pitching, making Bryant a solid building-block for MLB DFS lineups on Monday.

