With nearly three weeks completed of the 2023 MLB season, the Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves have been the two best teams in baseball thus far. They've been the two best offenses in baseball through 18 games and MLB daily Fantasy players who have ridden the hot hands in those respective lineups have profited enormously. Tampa Bay has seven regulars with an OPS of at least .900 entering Wednesday's action, while Atlanta has six starters with at least a .883 OPS.

Does that mean you should be focusing on the Braves and Rays on Wednesday as you craft your MLB DFS stacks? It's another busy day of action in baseball and the MLB DFS player pool includes superstars like Jose Ramirez, Pete Alonso, Xander Bogaerts and Julio Rodriguez. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Strider threw six scoreless innings in a win over the Padres, allowing one hit (a single) and striking out nine in the process to return 32.5 points on DraftKings and 55 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte at $2,800 on FanDuel and $4,300 on DraftKings. The 2019 NL All-Star hasn't exactly matched the productivity levels he achieved in that breakout season.

However, he's still slashed a respectable .273/.337/.450 in the four seasons since despite battling injuries that have cost him a total of 112 games during that span. Marte is 5-for-12 in his last three games with a home run, a triple and two RBI. On Wednesday, he'll take on Cardinals starter Jake Woodford, who has a 5.65 ERA on the season with four home runs allowed in 14 1/3 innings. Lock him in your MLB DFS lineups and look for a big return.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado at $3,600 on FanDuel and $5,400 on DraftKings. The seven-time All-Star finished third in NL MVP voting last season after slashing .293/.358/.533 with 30 home runs and 103 RBI.

So far this season, he's only managed five extra-base hits but he's still handling the bat well. Arenado boasts a .310 batting average with a .358 OBP. He already has seven multi-hit games this year and he'll be facing a familiar foe in Madison Bumgarner on Wednesday. Arenado is 17-for-68 lifetime against Bumgarner with five doubles and three home runs.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 19, 2023

